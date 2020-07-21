All apartments in Poway
15778 Paseo Hermoso
Last updated March 18 2020 at 11:00 AM

15778 Paseo Hermoso

15778 Paseo Hermoso · No Longer Available
Location

15778 Paseo Hermoso, Poway, CA 92064
Poway

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
putting green
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful Gated Family Estate, located in the private community of Green Valley Estates and perched at the end of an open cul-da-sac. Complete w/ pool, spa, tennis court, champion putting green, sand trap & driving net, this is truly a magnificent athletes compound! The home features single level living w/ 5 en suite bedrooms + a separate wing for family & guest. Flooded w/ natural light & beautiful outdoor views from each room. 4 car garage plus room for RV. House is fully furnished. Furniture will stay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 16 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15778 Paseo Hermoso have any available units?
15778 Paseo Hermoso doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poway, CA.
What amenities does 15778 Paseo Hermoso have?
Some of 15778 Paseo Hermoso's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15778 Paseo Hermoso currently offering any rent specials?
15778 Paseo Hermoso is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15778 Paseo Hermoso pet-friendly?
No, 15778 Paseo Hermoso is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poway.
Does 15778 Paseo Hermoso offer parking?
Yes, 15778 Paseo Hermoso offers parking.
Does 15778 Paseo Hermoso have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15778 Paseo Hermoso offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15778 Paseo Hermoso have a pool?
Yes, 15778 Paseo Hermoso has a pool.
Does 15778 Paseo Hermoso have accessible units?
No, 15778 Paseo Hermoso does not have accessible units.
Does 15778 Paseo Hermoso have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15778 Paseo Hermoso has units with dishwashers.
Does 15778 Paseo Hermoso have units with air conditioning?
No, 15778 Paseo Hermoso does not have units with air conditioning.
