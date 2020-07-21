15778 Paseo Hermoso

Amenities

in unit laundry putting green dishwasher garage pool tennis court

Beautiful Gated Family Estate, located in the private community of Green Valley Estates and perched at the end of an open cul-da-sac. Complete w/ pool, spa, tennis court, champion putting green, sand trap & driving net, this is truly a magnificent athletes compound! The home features single level living w/ 5 en suite bedrooms + a separate wing for family & guest. Flooded w/ natural light & beautiful outdoor views from each room. 4 car garage plus room for RV. House is fully furnished. Furniture will stay.