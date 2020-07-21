15778 Paseo Hermoso

Amenities
Beautiful Gated Family Estate, located in the private community of Green Valley Estates and perched at the end of an open cul-da-sac. Complete w/ pool, spa, tennis court, champion putting green, sand trap & driving net, this is truly a magnificent athletes compound! The home features single level living w/ 5 en suite bedrooms + a separate wing for family & guest. Flooded w/ natural light & beautiful outdoor views from each room. 4 car garage plus room for RV. House is fully furnished. Furniture will stay.