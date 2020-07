Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking

One of a kind custom view home on 1.27 acres built in 2009. This magnificent home features a private master bedroom with an oversized walking closet and an office on the first floor, large 3 en suite bedrooms with walking closet and game room on the second floor. Great views from all rooms, high ceiling with a grand entrance. A wonderful multi-level backyard with countless fruit trees and drip irrigation.