14266 Woodcreek Rd

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

SPACIOUS SINGLE STORY 3 BEDROOM WITH POOL AND 3 CAR GARAGE - This beautiful single story home sits on an oversize lot in the Woodside community of Poway



Inside you will find

*Brand new carpet and paint

*Newer window coverings

*Laminate hardwood floor in the family room, entry and secondary bedrooms



In the kitchen you will find

*Warm tone wood cabinets

*Granite counters

*All appliances

*Refrigerator included



The spacious family room has a cozy fireplace and lots of windows.



The hall bath has dual sinks with a tub

the master bath has dual sinks and a large step in shower.



The large yard is great for entertaining with it's covered patio and in ground swimming pool

Gardener is included.



The washer and dryer are included in the inside laundry room right off the garage..



The 3 car garage offers plenty of room for cars and storage.



This home has central heat and air conditioning.



For more information or to schedule a viewing please contact K & L Partners Property Management at (858) 842-4045



You can apply online at klpartnerspm.com. Go to "vacancies" and click on this address.



