Last updated August 8 2019 at 9:56 AM

14266 Woodcreek Rd

14266 Woodcreek Road · No Longer Available
Location

14266 Woodcreek Road, Poway, CA 92064
Poway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPACIOUS SINGLE STORY 3 BEDROOM WITH POOL AND 3 CAR GARAGE - This beautiful single story home sits on an oversize lot in the Woodside community of Poway

Inside you will find
*Brand new carpet and paint
*Newer window coverings
*Laminate hardwood floor in the family room, entry and secondary bedrooms

In the kitchen you will find
*Warm tone wood cabinets
*Granite counters
*All appliances
*Refrigerator included

The spacious family room has a cozy fireplace and lots of windows.

The hall bath has dual sinks with a tub
the master bath has dual sinks and a large step in shower.

The large yard is great for entertaining with it's covered patio and in ground swimming pool
Gardener is included.

The washer and dryer are included in the inside laundry room right off the garage..

The 3 car garage offers plenty of room for cars and storage.

This home has central heat and air conditioning.

For more information or to schedule a viewing please contact K & L Partners Property Management at (858) 842-4045

You can apply online at klpartnerspm.com. Go to "vacancies" and click on this address.

(RLNE5054310)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14266 Woodcreek Rd have any available units?
14266 Woodcreek Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poway, CA.
What amenities does 14266 Woodcreek Rd have?
Some of 14266 Woodcreek Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14266 Woodcreek Rd currently offering any rent specials?
14266 Woodcreek Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14266 Woodcreek Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 14266 Woodcreek Rd is pet friendly.
Does 14266 Woodcreek Rd offer parking?
Yes, 14266 Woodcreek Rd offers parking.
Does 14266 Woodcreek Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14266 Woodcreek Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14266 Woodcreek Rd have a pool?
Yes, 14266 Woodcreek Rd has a pool.
Does 14266 Woodcreek Rd have accessible units?
No, 14266 Woodcreek Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 14266 Woodcreek Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 14266 Woodcreek Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14266 Woodcreek Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14266 Woodcreek Rd has units with air conditioning.
