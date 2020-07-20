14266 Woodcreek Rd

Amenities
SPACIOUS SINGLE STORY 3 BEDROOM WITH POOL AND 3 CAR GARAGE - This beautiful single story home sits on an oversize lot in the Woodside community of Poway
Inside you will find
*Brand new carpet and paint
*Newer window coverings
*Laminate hardwood floor in the family room, entry and secondary bedrooms
In the kitchen you will find
*Warm tone wood cabinets
*Granite counters
*All appliances
*Refrigerator included
The spacious family room has a cozy fireplace and lots of windows.
The hall bath has dual sinks with a tub
the master bath has dual sinks and a large step in shower.
The large yard is great for entertaining with it's covered patio and in ground swimming pool
Gardener is included.
The washer and dryer are included in the inside laundry room right off the garage..
The 3 car garage offers plenty of room for cars and storage.
This home has central heat and air conditioning.
For more information or to schedule a viewing please contact K & L Partners Property Management at (858) 842-4045
You can apply online at klpartnerspm.com. Go to "vacancies" and click on this address.
(RLNE5054310)