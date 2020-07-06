All apartments in Poway
Last updated October 22 2019 at 1:38 PM

14033 Halper Road

14033 Halper Road · No Longer Available
Location

14033 Halper Road, Poway, CA 92064
Poway

Amenities

recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3BD 2BA House -

3BD 2BA House located in a quiet neighborhood of Poway, lots of mature trees line the streets in this quiet neighborhood giving it that nice home feeling. This house comes complete with upgrades throughout the house, large living area with fireplace, kitchen with eat in dining area and large fenced yard.
Close to dining, shopping, schools and easy access to the 56 freeway, I15, USMC Mira Mar, Rancho Bernardo Business Park and Scripps Poway Business District.
Please call Pacific Rim Property Management to schedule your appointment. 858-748-2103. Property is currently occupied...PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS

Pacific Rim Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

Call Pacific Rim Property Management at 858-748-2103 to get additional information or to arrange a showing.
CAL-BRE# 01426440
BRE#01426440

(RLNE2650595)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14033 Halper Road have any available units?
14033 Halper Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poway, CA.
Is 14033 Halper Road currently offering any rent specials?
14033 Halper Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14033 Halper Road pet-friendly?
No, 14033 Halper Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poway.
Does 14033 Halper Road offer parking?
No, 14033 Halper Road does not offer parking.
Does 14033 Halper Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14033 Halper Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14033 Halper Road have a pool?
No, 14033 Halper Road does not have a pool.
Does 14033 Halper Road have accessible units?
No, 14033 Halper Road does not have accessible units.
Does 14033 Halper Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 14033 Halper Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14033 Halper Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 14033 Halper Road does not have units with air conditioning.

