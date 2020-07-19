Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

13927 Midland Rd Available 02/04/19 POWAY 2 Bedroom Condo Park Meadows. AVAILABLE 02/04/2019. - FEATURES: 13927 Midland Rd, Poway, CA 92064. Rental amount is $1,850. Available 02/04/2019. Located in Old Poway in the Park Meadows Condominiums, this single level first floor condo features 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, 984 square feet, and a 2 car detached garage. Upgraded kitchen with granite counters, beautiful wood cabinets, tile floors and white appliances. Tile floors and neutral paint throughout. Fireplace in living room. Patio off living room. Award winning Poway School District.



Park Meadows features pool, laundry facilities, exercise room, playground. Close to transportation, shopping and schools.



APPLIANCES: Appliances Included are: Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Microwave.



HEATING / AC: Central Forced Air Heating. Central Air Conditioning.



UTILITIES: Tenant is responsible for the following utilities: Gas, Electric, Water, Sewer, Phone, Cable, Internet. Owner pays for the following utilities: Trash.



PET POLICY: 1 pet under 35 lbs.



LEASE TERM/DEPOSIT: Minimum one-year lease required. The security deposit is typically equal to one month's rent.



APPLICATION: Application fee is $35.00 per Adult.



TO VIEW: All properties are shown by appointment only. Please call Michael Stone at 858-627-9321 to schedule an appointment to view the interior.



(RLNE1881725)