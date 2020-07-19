All apartments in Poway
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13927 Midland Rd

13927 Midland Road · No Longer Available
Location

13927 Midland Road, Poway, CA 92064
Poway

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
13927 Midland Rd Available 02/04/19 POWAY 2 Bedroom Condo Park Meadows. AVAILABLE 02/04/2019. - FEATURES: 13927 Midland Rd, Poway, CA 92064. Rental amount is $1,850. Available 02/04/2019. Located in Old Poway in the Park Meadows Condominiums, this single level first floor condo features 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, 984 square feet, and a 2 car detached garage. Upgraded kitchen with granite counters, beautiful wood cabinets, tile floors and white appliances. Tile floors and neutral paint throughout. Fireplace in living room. Patio off living room. Award winning Poway School District.

Park Meadows features pool, laundry facilities, exercise room, playground. Close to transportation, shopping and schools.

APPLIANCES: Appliances Included are: Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Microwave.

HEATING / AC: Central Forced Air Heating. Central Air Conditioning.

UTILITIES: Tenant is responsible for the following utilities: Gas, Electric, Water, Sewer, Phone, Cable, Internet. Owner pays for the following utilities: Trash.

PET POLICY: 1 pet under 35 lbs.

LEASE TERM/DEPOSIT: Minimum one-year lease required. The security deposit is typically equal to one month's rent.

APPLICATION: Application fee is $35.00 per Adult.

TO VIEW: All properties are shown by appointment only. Please call Michael Stone at 858-627-9321 to schedule an appointment to view the interior.

(RLNE1881725)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13927 Midland Rd have any available units?
13927 Midland Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poway, CA.
What amenities does 13927 Midland Rd have?
Some of 13927 Midland Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13927 Midland Rd currently offering any rent specials?
13927 Midland Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13927 Midland Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 13927 Midland Rd is pet friendly.
Does 13927 Midland Rd offer parking?
Yes, 13927 Midland Rd offers parking.
Does 13927 Midland Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13927 Midland Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13927 Midland Rd have a pool?
Yes, 13927 Midland Rd has a pool.
Does 13927 Midland Rd have accessible units?
No, 13927 Midland Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 13927 Midland Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13927 Midland Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 13927 Midland Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13927 Midland Rd has units with air conditioning.
