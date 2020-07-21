13813 Otis Place

Amenities

October Free Rent! Move in Special- Poway Home -Take Your Breathe Away Sunsets-Move-In Now! - * Amazing Sunset Views

* Renovated Beautifully

* 3 Bed, 2 Bath

* Air Conditioning and Forced Heat

* Fireplace

* Open and Spacious Floorplan

* New Dual Pane windows and Doors Throughout

* Newer Carpet and Custom Paint and Crown Moulding Throughout

* Beautiful Slate Tile throughout Entry, Kitchen Dining and Hallway

* Custom Layout Kitchen w/ Drop Lighting and Stainless Appliances Included

* Very Large Irrigated fenced Back Yard w/Citrus Fruit Trees

* Scenic and Peaceful Front Yard with Set Back Entry

* Storage Shed Included

* Spacious Attached Garage with Washer and Dryer and Storage Shelves and Cabinets

* Entertainer's Delight, outside Trex style Deck and Patio Area perfect for BBQ's!



Move-in ready home in award winning Poway Unified School district! This Gem has never been a rental. Meticulously maintained with Air Conditioning, Low maintenance back yard with huge Trex style deck and Panoramic views from front and back. Beautiful Slate Tile Floors Granite tile kitchen counters with newer stainless sink & appliances. Dual pane windows. HDMI/Power and surround wiring. Garaged finished with drywall & shelves. Outdoor storage shed. Central location close to all! Shopping , Award Winnning Schools, Restaurants and Freeway Access. One year lease . One small pet under 25 lbs considered with additional deposit and owner approval . All residents must carry renters insurance . Tenant pays all utilities. Security deposit is $3995 and additional with pets. No Smoking Property. Gardener Included



Professionally managed by SDRentpros- McDade Realty Group Ca DRE# 01247165 for showing

or more info call 888 448-8364 or email sdrentprosleasing@gmail.com



