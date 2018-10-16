13762 Midland Rd.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Meticulously maintained bottom level condo within walking distance to schools and Old Poway Park/ Farmers market. Never before rented, this unit shows owners' love with fresh paint, built in storage and updated kitchen and bath. Kitchen boasts an eat in counter, gas range and built in micro. Cozy up by the fireplace or relax on one of two patios. Master en suite includes walk in closet, mirrored closet doors & ceiling fans throughout. Stackable laundry in unit + 2 car garage very close to unit.