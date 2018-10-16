All apartments in Poway
13762 Midland Rd.

13762 Midland Road · No Longer Available
Location

13762 Midland Road, Poway, CA 92064
Poway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Meticulously maintained bottom level condo within walking distance to schools and Old Poway Park/ Farmers market. Never before rented, this unit shows owners' love with fresh paint, built in storage and updated kitchen and bath. Kitchen boasts an eat in counter, gas range and built in micro. Cozy up by the fireplace or relax on one of two patios. Master en suite includes walk in closet, mirrored closet doors & ceiling fans throughout. Stackable laundry in unit + 2 car garage very close to unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13762 Midland Rd. have any available units?
13762 Midland Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poway, CA.
What amenities does 13762 Midland Rd. have?
Some of 13762 Midland Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13762 Midland Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
13762 Midland Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13762 Midland Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 13762 Midland Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poway.
Does 13762 Midland Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 13762 Midland Rd. offers parking.
Does 13762 Midland Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13762 Midland Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13762 Midland Rd. have a pool?
Yes, 13762 Midland Rd. has a pool.
Does 13762 Midland Rd. have accessible units?
No, 13762 Midland Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 13762 Midland Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13762 Midland Rd. has units with dishwashers.
Does 13762 Midland Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 13762 Midland Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.

