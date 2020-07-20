All apartments in Poway
Last updated June 26 2019 at 11:09 AM

13629 Penina St

13629 Penina Street · No Longer Available
Location

13629 Penina Street, Poway, CA 92064
Poway

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
PENINA - Live in a Spacious 1700 sf Townhome Nestled in the Rolling Hills of Poway - *** Ready for immediate move in. ***
Looking for a short-term renter who only wants a 9-10 month rental.

LEASE TERM: One time 9 - 10 month lease only. Owner will be selling it next year at the end of the lease. 1st month's rent and deposit payment required for move-in. Credit score of 650 or better required.

DESCRIPTION:
This townhome is in the community of Stoneridge Chateaus, an upscale and private community in Poway. If you love quiet and privacy, this is the place for you.

This 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome is HUGE with 1659 s.f. of living space over 2 floors and very spacious bedrooms. The downstairs has a 2 car garage, kitchen, dining area, large living room, patio, and a 1/2 bathroom. The upstairs has 2 bedrooms with their own bathrooms. The master bedroom has a balcony that looks over the patio area and green space.

It has new paint and new carpet. It just had brand new a/c & heater installed few years ago.

PARKING: 2 car garage, 2 spaces in front of garage for cars only. Guest parking available.

APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Range/Oven, Microwave/Fan hood, Washer / Gas Dryer Hookups

UTILITIES: Tenant pays SDGE, water.

PET & SMOKING POLICY: No pets. No smokers.

VIEWING DIRECTIONS: Please drive by the property before making appointment to view and please do not disturb the occupants. Interior shown by appointment only. Please call or email to schedule an appointment on Mon-Fri between 9 am - 6 pm.

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:
http://hightideprop.com/Rental_Application_Instructions.pdf

(RLNE4947064)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13629 Penina St have any available units?
13629 Penina St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poway, CA.
What amenities does 13629 Penina St have?
Some of 13629 Penina St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13629 Penina St currently offering any rent specials?
13629 Penina St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13629 Penina St pet-friendly?
Yes, 13629 Penina St is pet friendly.
Does 13629 Penina St offer parking?
Yes, 13629 Penina St offers parking.
Does 13629 Penina St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13629 Penina St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13629 Penina St have a pool?
No, 13629 Penina St does not have a pool.
Does 13629 Penina St have accessible units?
No, 13629 Penina St does not have accessible units.
Does 13629 Penina St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13629 Penina St has units with dishwashers.
Does 13629 Penina St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13629 Penina St has units with air conditioning.
