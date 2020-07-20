13629 Penina St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking pet friendly

PENINA - Live in a Spacious 1700 sf Townhome Nestled in the Rolling Hills of Poway - *** Ready for immediate move in. ***

Looking for a short-term renter who only wants a 9-10 month rental.



LEASE TERM: One time 9 - 10 month lease only. Owner will be selling it next year at the end of the lease. 1st month's rent and deposit payment required for move-in. Credit score of 650 or better required.



DESCRIPTION:

This townhome is in the community of Stoneridge Chateaus, an upscale and private community in Poway. If you love quiet and privacy, this is the place for you.



This 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome is HUGE with 1659 s.f. of living space over 2 floors and very spacious bedrooms. The downstairs has a 2 car garage, kitchen, dining area, large living room, patio, and a 1/2 bathroom. The upstairs has 2 bedrooms with their own bathrooms. The master bedroom has a balcony that looks over the patio area and green space.



It has new paint and new carpet. It just had brand new a/c & heater installed few years ago.



PARKING: 2 car garage, 2 spaces in front of garage for cars only. Guest parking available.



APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Range/Oven, Microwave/Fan hood, Washer / Gas Dryer Hookups



UTILITIES: Tenant pays SDGE, water.



PET & SMOKING POLICY: No pets. No smokers.



VIEWING DIRECTIONS: Please drive by the property before making appointment to view and please do not disturb the occupants. Interior shown by appointment only. Please call or email to schedule an appointment on Mon-Fri between 9 am - 6 pm.



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:

http://hightideprop.com/Rental_Application_Instructions.pdf



