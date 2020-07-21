All apartments in Poway
Find more places like 13358 Twin Circle Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Poway, CA
/
13358 Twin Circle Court
Last updated August 2 2019 at 10:23 AM

13358 Twin Circle Court

13358 Twin Circle Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Poway
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

13358 Twin Circle Ct, Poway, CA 92064
Poway

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 Bedroom 3 Bath House on Quiet Cul-de-sac - Available Now!

This warm and cozy two-story home is located in a quiet cul-de-sac neighborhood and has one full bath and bedroom downstairs. The formal living room and dining room is great for entertaining and boasts natural light throughout.

There is hardwood and tile flooring throughout the downstairs and newer carpet upstairs. The kitchen has granite countertops and spacious cabinets. The master bedroom has a beautiful fireplace and upgraded bathroom, while the other bedrooms share a jack and jill bathroom.

Other amenities include a 3 car attached garage, gardener, newer AC, whole house fan, a large backyard, and walking distance to elementary and middle schools.

One year lease minimum
No pets preferred
Gardener included
Tenant pays all utilities
Call or text Maple Kwai at (858)682-7065 to schedule a showing

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5047281)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13358 Twin Circle Court have any available units?
13358 Twin Circle Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poway, CA.
What amenities does 13358 Twin Circle Court have?
Some of 13358 Twin Circle Court's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13358 Twin Circle Court currently offering any rent specials?
13358 Twin Circle Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13358 Twin Circle Court pet-friendly?
No, 13358 Twin Circle Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poway.
Does 13358 Twin Circle Court offer parking?
Yes, 13358 Twin Circle Court offers parking.
Does 13358 Twin Circle Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13358 Twin Circle Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13358 Twin Circle Court have a pool?
No, 13358 Twin Circle Court does not have a pool.
Does 13358 Twin Circle Court have accessible units?
No, 13358 Twin Circle Court does not have accessible units.
Does 13358 Twin Circle Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 13358 Twin Circle Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13358 Twin Circle Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13358 Twin Circle Court has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elán Poway Hills Apartments
13635 Cynthia Lane
Poway, CA 92064
Oak Creek
12455 Oak Knoll Rd
Poway, CA 92064
Sofi Poway
13409 Midland Rd
Poway, CA 92064
Big Stone
12311 Old Pomerado Rd
Poway, CA 92064
Willow Creek Apartments
13546 Hilleary Place
Poway, CA 92064
Scripps Poway Villas
12425 Oak Knoll Rd
Poway, CA 92064

Similar Pages

Poway 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPoway 2 Bedroom Apartments
Poway Apartments with BalconiesPoway Apartments with Parking
Poway Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CA
Laguna Niguel, CATemecula, CASan Clemente, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPalm Springs, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CAWildomar, CAMenifee, CAEncinitas, CA
National City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASan Juan Capistrano, CALadera Ranch, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CACoronado, CABostonia, CASolana Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
Saddleback CollegeSan Diego City College
Palomar College