13358 Twin Circle Court

Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace carpet

Beautiful 4 Bedroom 3 Bath House on Quiet Cul-de-sac - Available Now!



This warm and cozy two-story home is located in a quiet cul-de-sac neighborhood and has one full bath and bedroom downstairs. The formal living room and dining room is great for entertaining and boasts natural light throughout.



There is hardwood and tile flooring throughout the downstairs and newer carpet upstairs. The kitchen has granite countertops and spacious cabinets. The master bedroom has a beautiful fireplace and upgraded bathroom, while the other bedrooms share a jack and jill bathroom.



Other amenities include a 3 car attached garage, gardener, newer AC, whole house fan, a large backyard, and walking distance to elementary and middle schools.



One year lease minimum

No pets preferred

Gardener included

Tenant pays all utilities

Call or text Maple Kwai at (858)682-7065 to schedule a showing



(RLNE5047281)