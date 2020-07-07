All apartments in Poway
13025 Earlgate Ct
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

13025 Earlgate Ct

13025 Earlgate Court · No Longer Available
Location

13025 Earlgate Court, Poway, CA 92064
Poway

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
pool
13025 Earlgate Ct Available 06/01/20 3BD 2BA House in Poway - Welcome to this beautifully upgraded single story home on a large pie shaped cul de sac lot.

This home has been upgraded with
*Solid hardwood flooring
*Crown molding
*Custom wall paint and trim
*French doors
*Recessed lighting
*Large front deck porch

The remodeled kitchen has
*Gleaming white cabinets
*Granite counters
*Custom tile floors
*Stainless steel appliances
*Refrigerator

Both bathrooms have been upgraded and have
*Custom tile on wall and bathtub enclosures
*Pedestal sink in hall bath
*Dual sinks in master bath
*Walk in shower with glass doors in master bath
*Large separate soaking tub in master bath
*New fixtures in both bathrooms

The bedrooms have built ins in the closets with a beautiful barn door on the third bedroom closet

In the master bedroom There are french doors to the patio and a separate dressing area with mirrored closet doors

Outside the pristine pool is surrounded by two private covered patios along with plenty of yard space.

There is a separate fenced area with a shed and large covered dog run.

This home has central heat and air conditioning

Pets are welcome on approval with an additional security deposit of $500.00 per pet. Two pet limit

For more information or an appointment to view this property, please contact Pacific Rim Property Management at 858-748-2103.

You can apply online on our website, www.prpm.net, and click on the "Vacancies" tab. Click on "Apply Now" on the listing.

CA DRE LIC #01426440

(RLNE5781025)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13025 Earlgate Ct have any available units?
13025 Earlgate Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poway, CA.
What amenities does 13025 Earlgate Ct have?
Some of 13025 Earlgate Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13025 Earlgate Ct currently offering any rent specials?
13025 Earlgate Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13025 Earlgate Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 13025 Earlgate Ct is pet friendly.
Does 13025 Earlgate Ct offer parking?
No, 13025 Earlgate Ct does not offer parking.
Does 13025 Earlgate Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13025 Earlgate Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13025 Earlgate Ct have a pool?
Yes, 13025 Earlgate Ct has a pool.
Does 13025 Earlgate Ct have accessible units?
No, 13025 Earlgate Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 13025 Earlgate Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 13025 Earlgate Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13025 Earlgate Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13025 Earlgate Ct has units with air conditioning.

