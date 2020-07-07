Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park pool

13025 Earlgate Ct Available 06/01/20 3BD 2BA House in Poway - Welcome to this beautifully upgraded single story home on a large pie shaped cul de sac lot.



This home has been upgraded with

*Solid hardwood flooring

*Crown molding

*Custom wall paint and trim

*French doors

*Recessed lighting

*Large front deck porch



The remodeled kitchen has

*Gleaming white cabinets

*Granite counters

*Custom tile floors

*Stainless steel appliances

*Refrigerator



Both bathrooms have been upgraded and have

*Custom tile on wall and bathtub enclosures

*Pedestal sink in hall bath

*Dual sinks in master bath

*Walk in shower with glass doors in master bath

*Large separate soaking tub in master bath

*New fixtures in both bathrooms



The bedrooms have built ins in the closets with a beautiful barn door on the third bedroom closet



In the master bedroom There are french doors to the patio and a separate dressing area with mirrored closet doors



Outside the pristine pool is surrounded by two private covered patios along with plenty of yard space.



There is a separate fenced area with a shed and large covered dog run.



This home has central heat and air conditioning



Pets are welcome on approval with an additional security deposit of $500.00 per pet. Two pet limit



For more information or an appointment to view this property, please contact Pacific Rim Property Management at 858-748-2103.



You can apply online on our website, www.prpm.net, and click on the "Vacancies" tab. Click on "Apply Now" on the listing.



CA DRE LIC #01426440



(RLNE5781025)