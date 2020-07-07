Amenities
13025 Earlgate Ct Available 06/01/20 3BD 2BA House in Poway - Welcome to this beautifully upgraded single story home on a large pie shaped cul de sac lot.
This home has been upgraded with
*Solid hardwood flooring
*Crown molding
*Custom wall paint and trim
*French doors
*Recessed lighting
*Large front deck porch
The remodeled kitchen has
*Gleaming white cabinets
*Granite counters
*Custom tile floors
*Stainless steel appliances
*Refrigerator
Both bathrooms have been upgraded and have
*Custom tile on wall and bathtub enclosures
*Pedestal sink in hall bath
*Dual sinks in master bath
*Walk in shower with glass doors in master bath
*Large separate soaking tub in master bath
*New fixtures in both bathrooms
The bedrooms have built ins in the closets with a beautiful barn door on the third bedroom closet
In the master bedroom There are french doors to the patio and a separate dressing area with mirrored closet doors
Outside the pristine pool is surrounded by two private covered patios along with plenty of yard space.
There is a separate fenced area with a shed and large covered dog run.
This home has central heat and air conditioning
Pets are welcome on approval with an additional security deposit of $500.00 per pet. Two pet limit
For more information or an appointment to view this property, please contact Pacific Rim Property Management at 858-748-2103.
You can apply online on our website, www.prpm.net, and click on the "Vacancies" tab. Click on "Apply Now" on the listing.
CA DRE LIC #01426440
(RLNE5781025)