Last updated May 16 2020 at 4:54 AM

13011 Gate Drive

13011 Gate Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13011 Gate Drive, Poway, CA 92064
Poway

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Incredible 4-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom house with attached 2-car garage. Extremely Pet-Friendly!!! Owner pays for electric, gas, trash, and landscaping! Tenants only responsible for Poway Water account and cable service. Located in a pristine neighborhood area in Poway, walking distance to open spaces, hiking trails, grocery stores, restaurants, and shops. Easy drive to Poway High and all Poway Unified Schools. Fully fenced in front yard with easy-care flowering landscape. Backyard has excellent gazebo for shade, several amazing citrus trees, an apricot tree, rose bushes, and garden area. Home is extremely open concept, with excellent natural lighting and wood laminate flooring throughout the entire house. Well-insulated, it is very easy to maintain climate with central heat and A/C. Upgraded new appliances in the kitchen, including an excellent gas double-oven and range-top, refrigerator, microwave, and dishwasher. Lots of storage space in kitchen pantry, garage cabinets and shelves, and outside storage shed. Very large master bedroom has outstanding walk-in closet and French door access to backyard, with blackout shades on all windows. Amazing neighborhood with quiet, friendly neighbors. Excellent area for dog-walking or family activities. This is a non-smoking/vaping house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13011 Gate Drive have any available units?
13011 Gate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poway, CA.
What amenities does 13011 Gate Drive have?
Some of 13011 Gate Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13011 Gate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13011 Gate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13011 Gate Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 13011 Gate Drive is pet friendly.
Does 13011 Gate Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13011 Gate Drive offers parking.
Does 13011 Gate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13011 Gate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13011 Gate Drive have a pool?
No, 13011 Gate Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13011 Gate Drive have accessible units?
No, 13011 Gate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13011 Gate Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13011 Gate Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 13011 Gate Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13011 Gate Drive has units with air conditioning.

