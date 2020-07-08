13011 Gate Drive

Amenities

Incredible 4-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom house with attached 2-car garage. Extremely Pet-Friendly!!! Owner pays for electric, gas, trash, and landscaping! Tenants only responsible for Poway Water account and cable service. Located in a pristine neighborhood area in Poway, walking distance to open spaces, hiking trails, grocery stores, restaurants, and shops. Easy drive to Poway High and all Poway Unified Schools. Fully fenced in front yard with easy-care flowering landscape. Backyard has excellent gazebo for shade, several amazing citrus trees, an apricot tree, rose bushes, and garden area. Home is extremely open concept, with excellent natural lighting and wood laminate flooring throughout the entire house. Well-insulated, it is very easy to maintain climate with central heat and A/C. Upgraded new appliances in the kitchen, including an excellent gas double-oven and range-top, refrigerator, microwave, and dishwasher. Lots of storage space in kitchen pantry, garage cabinets and shelves, and outside storage shed. Very large master bedroom has outstanding walk-in closet and French door access to backyard, with blackout shades on all windows. Amazing neighborhood with quiet, friendly neighbors. Excellent area for dog-walking or family activities. This is a non-smoking/vaping house.