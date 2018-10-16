All apartments in Poway
Home
/
Poway, CA
/
12832 Stone Canyon Road
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:52 PM

12832 Stone Canyon Road

12832 Stone Canyon Road · No Longer Available
Location

12832 Stone Canyon Road, Poway, CA 92064
Poway

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
***AVAILABLE NOW: Charming 4 Bed/ 3 Bath Pool Home in Poway*** - So much charm in one home. This charming 4 bedroom has it all. Beautiful vaulted ceilings with stunning wood designs, skylights, and large beams. A spacious kitchen that flows right into the dining room with a large island, shaker cabinets, farmhouse sink, and stainless steel appliances. Gorgeous living room with crown molding, elegant window treatments, and a wet bar. Enjoy two large master bedrooms equipped with walk-in closets and updated bathrooms. Relax in your own backyard paradise that has a pool, fruit trees, and mature landscaping throughout. Schools: Painted Rock Elementry, Twin Peaks Middle School, and Poway High School.

To schedule a showing, call/text Mike at 858-432-8979, or go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement

NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.

WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.
CA DRE#01255583

(RLNE5507770)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12832 Stone Canyon Road have any available units?
12832 Stone Canyon Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poway, CA.
What amenities does 12832 Stone Canyon Road have?
Some of 12832 Stone Canyon Road's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12832 Stone Canyon Road currently offering any rent specials?
12832 Stone Canyon Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12832 Stone Canyon Road pet-friendly?
No, 12832 Stone Canyon Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poway.
Does 12832 Stone Canyon Road offer parking?
No, 12832 Stone Canyon Road does not offer parking.
Does 12832 Stone Canyon Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12832 Stone Canyon Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12832 Stone Canyon Road have a pool?
Yes, 12832 Stone Canyon Road has a pool.
Does 12832 Stone Canyon Road have accessible units?
No, 12832 Stone Canyon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12832 Stone Canyon Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 12832 Stone Canyon Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12832 Stone Canyon Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 12832 Stone Canyon Road does not have units with air conditioning.

