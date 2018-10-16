12832 Stone Canyon Road

Amenities

recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

***AVAILABLE NOW: Charming 4 Bed/ 3 Bath Pool Home in Poway*** - So much charm in one home. This charming 4 bedroom has it all. Beautiful vaulted ceilings with stunning wood designs, skylights, and large beams. A spacious kitchen that flows right into the dining room with a large island, shaker cabinets, farmhouse sink, and stainless steel appliances. Gorgeous living room with crown molding, elegant window treatments, and a wet bar. Enjoy two large master bedrooms equipped with walk-in closets and updated bathrooms. Relax in your own backyard paradise that has a pool, fruit trees, and mature landscaping throughout. Schools: Painted Rock Elementry, Twin Peaks Middle School, and Poway High School.



To schedule a showing, call/text Mike at 858-432-8979, or go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement



NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.



WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.

CA DRE#01255583



(RLNE5507770)