Home
/
Poway, CA
/
12273 Pepper Tree Ln
Last updated December 30 2019 at 8:07 AM

12273 Pepper Tree Ln

12273 Pepper Tree Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12273 Pepper Tree Lane, Poway, CA 92064
Poway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Lovely, 4 beds, 3.5-baths single-family home in a private neighborhood in Poway.

The nice unfurnished interior features vinyl floors. The kitchen is complete with smooth quartz countertops, ample cabinet storage space, and ready-to-use appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, and dishwasher. Other appliances include an in-unit washer with dryer and for climate control, centralized air conditioning and forced-air heating are installed.

The exterior features a backyard and a balcony. 2-car attached garage plus a 2-car driveway are included. Small pets not more than 25lbs with a $500 pet deposit. Smoking is prohibited.

Tenants responsibilities are water, gas, sewage, trash, electricity, cable, and internet. The landlord will handle landscaping once a month and the HOA fee.

Nearby Parks: Bette Bendixen Minipark, Cypress Canyon Park, and Poway Community Park.

Nearby Schools:
Creekside Elementary School - 0.66 mile, 10/10
Pomerado Elementary School - 1.21 miles, 7/10
Scripps Elementary School - 1.23 miles, 10/10
Valley Elementary School - 1.41 miles, 6/10

Bus lines:
945A Poway HS CC Loop - 0.0 mile
945 Rancho Bernardo Station - Poway - 0.6 mile
944 Sabre Springs Station - Poway - 1.3 mile

(RLNE5308566)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12273 Pepper Tree Ln have any available units?
12273 Pepper Tree Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poway, CA.
What amenities does 12273 Pepper Tree Ln have?
Some of 12273 Pepper Tree Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12273 Pepper Tree Ln currently offering any rent specials?
12273 Pepper Tree Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12273 Pepper Tree Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 12273 Pepper Tree Ln is pet friendly.
Does 12273 Pepper Tree Ln offer parking?
Yes, 12273 Pepper Tree Ln offers parking.
Does 12273 Pepper Tree Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12273 Pepper Tree Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12273 Pepper Tree Ln have a pool?
No, 12273 Pepper Tree Ln does not have a pool.
Does 12273 Pepper Tree Ln have accessible units?
No, 12273 Pepper Tree Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 12273 Pepper Tree Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12273 Pepper Tree Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 12273 Pepper Tree Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12273 Pepper Tree Ln has units with air conditioning.

