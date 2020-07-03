12273 Pepper Tree Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Lovely, 4 beds, 3.5-baths single-family home in a private neighborhood in Poway.



The nice unfurnished interior features vinyl floors. The kitchen is complete with smooth quartz countertops, ample cabinet storage space, and ready-to-use appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, and dishwasher. Other appliances include an in-unit washer with dryer and for climate control, centralized air conditioning and forced-air heating are installed.



The exterior features a backyard and a balcony. 2-car attached garage plus a 2-car driveway are included. Small pets not more than 25lbs with a $500 pet deposit. Smoking is prohibited.



Tenants responsibilities are water, gas, sewage, trash, electricity, cable, and internet. The landlord will handle landscaping once a month and the HOA fee.



Nearby Parks: Bette Bendixen Minipark, Cypress Canyon Park, and Poway Community Park.



Nearby Schools:

Creekside Elementary School - 0.66 mile, 10/10

Pomerado Elementary School - 1.21 miles, 7/10

Scripps Elementary School - 1.23 miles, 10/10

Valley Elementary School - 1.41 miles, 6/10



Bus lines:

945A Poway HS CC Loop - 0.0 mile

945 Rancho Bernardo Station - Poway - 0.6 mile

944 Sabre Springs Station - Poway - 1.3 mile



(RLNE5308566)