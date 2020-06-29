All apartments in Poway
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

11784 Treadwell Drive

11784 Treadwell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11784 Treadwell Drive, Poway, CA 92064
Poway

Amenities

pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
furnished
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
Guest Home Studio in Scripps Ranch/Poway area - Property Id: 211585

Quiet & secluded guest home studio nestled in the Rolling Hills neighborhood of Poway, centered in San Diego. Features private suite room with mini kitchen including sink, small fridge and microwave, ceiling fan & full bathroom. Access to spacious salt water pool. Private entry gate/entrance w/ security cameras on property. Amenities include central heat and air conditioner with TV/internet/Wi-Fi included. Nearby access to restaurants, stores, freeways, gas stations, & airport. ALL UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED. NO PETS, NO ALCOHOL, NO DRUG, NO SMOKING on property. No GUEST(S) without prior approval and only maximum 1 guest allowed to stay for 3 days - extra guest day would be $75 per day. If month-to-month lease it would be $1400 first month rent while 6 month or a year lease, it would be $1400 for first month and $1400 for last month rent collected in advance with security deposit and credit/background check fees.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/211585
Property Id 211585

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5497562)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11784 Treadwell Drive have any available units?
11784 Treadwell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poway, CA.
What amenities does 11784 Treadwell Drive have?
Some of 11784 Treadwell Drive's amenities include pool, air conditioning, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11784 Treadwell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11784 Treadwell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11784 Treadwell Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11784 Treadwell Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poway.
Does 11784 Treadwell Drive offer parking?
No, 11784 Treadwell Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11784 Treadwell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11784 Treadwell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11784 Treadwell Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11784 Treadwell Drive has a pool.
Does 11784 Treadwell Drive have accessible units?
No, 11784 Treadwell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11784 Treadwell Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11784 Treadwell Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11784 Treadwell Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11784 Treadwell Drive has units with air conditioning.

