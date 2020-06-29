11784 Treadwell Drive

Amenities

pool air conditioning ceiling fan some paid utils microwave internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan furnished microwave refrigerator Property Amenities pool internet access

Guest Home Studio in Scripps Ranch/Poway area - Property Id: 211585



Quiet & secluded guest home studio nestled in the Rolling Hills neighborhood of Poway, centered in San Diego. Features private suite room with mini kitchen including sink, small fridge and microwave, ceiling fan & full bathroom. Access to spacious salt water pool. Private entry gate/entrance w/ security cameras on property. Amenities include central heat and air conditioner with TV/internet/Wi-Fi included. Nearby access to restaurants, stores, freeways, gas stations, & airport. ALL UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED. NO PETS, NO ALCOHOL, NO DRUG, NO SMOKING on property. No GUEST(S) without prior approval and only maximum 1 guest allowed to stay for 3 days - extra guest day would be $75 per day. If month-to-month lease it would be $1400 first month rent while 6 month or a year lease, it would be $1400 for first month and $1400 for last month rent collected in advance with security deposit and credit/background check fees.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/211585

Property Id 211585



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5497562)