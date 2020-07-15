All apartments in Poway
11674 Creek Road - 213112K - L200
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

11674 Creek Road - 213112K - L200

11674 Creek Road · (858) 748-2103 ext. 302
Location

11674 Creek Road, Poway, CA 92064
Poway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 11674 Creek Road - 213112K - L200 · Avail. now

$4,800

5 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 4600 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
game room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
Country Setting in Scripps Ranch 5BR 4.5BA House on Large Woodsy Lot -
**Just Listed**

Beautiful, secluded, 4600sq. ft. 5BD 4.5BA House located on the border of Poway and Scripps Ranch on a large wooded lot with quiet gentle stream, lots of trees. This home has everything to offer, upgrades throughout house, large kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, center island, large family room, living room, office, loft for game room or extra family room upstairs, master suite, central vac and much much more...Hurry this property won't last and is a must see today! Poway Unified School District, close to shopping, dining with easy access to I-15 and Miramar, pets ok upon approval. Gardener included. Small granny flat available on property for extra rent.

RV and/or Boat Parking Available

Call today to schedule your viewing, Pacific Rim Property Management is the only authorized agent for this property. 858-748-2103
BRE 01426440

(RLNE2704034)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11674 Creek Road - 213112K - L200 have any available units?
11674 Creek Road - 213112K - L200 has a unit available for $4,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11674 Creek Road - 213112K - L200 have?
Some of 11674 Creek Road - 213112K - L200's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11674 Creek Road - 213112K - L200 currently offering any rent specials?
11674 Creek Road - 213112K - L200 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11674 Creek Road - 213112K - L200 pet-friendly?
Yes, 11674 Creek Road - 213112K - L200 is pet friendly.
Does 11674 Creek Road - 213112K - L200 offer parking?
Yes, 11674 Creek Road - 213112K - L200 offers parking.
Does 11674 Creek Road - 213112K - L200 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11674 Creek Road - 213112K - L200 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11674 Creek Road - 213112K - L200 have a pool?
No, 11674 Creek Road - 213112K - L200 does not have a pool.
Does 11674 Creek Road - 213112K - L200 have accessible units?
No, 11674 Creek Road - 213112K - L200 does not have accessible units.
Does 11674 Creek Road - 213112K - L200 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11674 Creek Road - 213112K - L200 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11674 Creek Road - 213112K - L200 have units with air conditioning?
No, 11674 Creek Road - 213112K - L200 does not have units with air conditioning.
