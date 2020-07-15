11674 Creek Road - 213112K - L200

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel game room

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking

Country Setting in Scripps Ranch 5BR 4.5BA House on Large Woodsy Lot -

**Just Listed**



Beautiful, secluded, 4600sq. ft. 5BD 4.5BA House located on the border of Poway and Scripps Ranch on a large wooded lot with quiet gentle stream, lots of trees. This home has everything to offer, upgrades throughout house, large kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, center island, large family room, living room, office, loft for game room or extra family room upstairs, master suite, central vac and much much more...Hurry this property won't last and is a must see today! Poway Unified School District, close to shopping, dining with easy access to I-15 and Miramar, pets ok upon approval. Gardener included. Small granny flat available on property for extra rent.



RV and/or Boat Parking Available



Call today to schedule your viewing, Pacific Rim Property Management is the only authorized agent for this property. 858-748-2103

BRE 01426440



(RLNE2704034)