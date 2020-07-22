All apartments in Port Hueneme
Find more places like 109 E Channel Islands Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Port Hueneme, CA
/
109 E Channel Islands Blvd
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:35 PM

109 E Channel Islands Blvd

109 East Channel Islands Boulevard · (805) 832-4075 ext. 107
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Port Hueneme
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

109 East Channel Islands Boulevard, Port Hueneme, CA 93041
Port Hueneme

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 109 E Channel Islands Blvd · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1141 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Port Hueneme | Hueneme Bay 55 + Over Community | 3 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom - Gorgeous 3 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom home located in 55+ community in the beautiful Hueneme Bay. Remodeled kitchen features white cabinetry, new counter tops, kitchen sink, and new stainless steel appliances.

The community offers amenities such as pool, spa, golf course, bbq areas, club house, walking and biking trails, and much more!

Washer/Dryer room with hookups.

2-Car Garage.

Submit Pets. (Additional $500 deposit for approved pet)

One year lease.

Tenant pays utilities.

(RLNE5492122)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 E Channel Islands Blvd have any available units?
109 E Channel Islands Blvd has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 109 E Channel Islands Blvd have?
Some of 109 E Channel Islands Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 E Channel Islands Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
109 E Channel Islands Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 E Channel Islands Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 109 E Channel Islands Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 109 E Channel Islands Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 109 E Channel Islands Blvd offers parking.
Does 109 E Channel Islands Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 109 E Channel Islands Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 E Channel Islands Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 109 E Channel Islands Blvd has a pool.
Does 109 E Channel Islands Blvd have accessible units?
No, 109 E Channel Islands Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 109 E Channel Islands Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 109 E Channel Islands Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 109 E Channel Islands Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 109 E Channel Islands Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 109 E Channel Islands Blvd?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Port Hueneme 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPort Hueneme 2 Bedroom Apartments
Port Hueneme Apartments with GaragesPort Hueneme Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Port Hueneme Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Monica, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAVentura, CASimi Valley, CA
Camarillo, CAGoleta, CACalabasas, CAAgoura Hills, CAStevenson Ranch, CAOak Park, CAWestlake Village, CA
Pine Mountain Club, CAMalibu, CATopanga, CASanta Barbara, CAMontecito, CAIsla Vista, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Santa Barbara
California Institute of the ArtsCollege of the Canyons
Los Angeles Harbor College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity