accessible apartments
11 Accessible Apartments for rent in Port Hueneme, CA
Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
Port Hueneme
1 Unit Available
2584 Rudder Avenue
2584 Rudder Avenue, Port Hueneme, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
806 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath condo, located in Marina Village. This is a front unit with plenty of natural light. Laundry facility is behind the building, and nearby community pool! It is walking distance to shops, restaurants and 5 minute drive to the beach.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:53am
South Winds
6 Units Available
Alturas Oxnard
5200 S J St, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1250 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Mar Vista
1 Unit Available
Coastal Village
2250 East Pleasant Valley Road, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
975 sqft
A comfortable brand new luxury apartment home is waiting for you at Coastal Village. Our One, Two, and Three-bedroom apartment homes for rent in Oxnard, CA, offer the best of charming features and great amenities.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Town Center
24 Units Available
Serenade at Riverpark
700 Forest Park Blvd, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,945
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,297
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,620
1289 sqft
Located conveniently off Highway 101 and in walking distance to shopping and dining. Units feature gourmet kitchens, granite countertops, fireplaces and in-home washer/dryers. Community has a pool, 24-hour gym and yoga.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Town Center
11 Units Available
Mosaic Apartments
500 Forest Park Blvd, Oxnard, CA
Studio
$1,823
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,077
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,399
1030 sqft
Plush homes with high ceilings, walk-in closets, and central air-conditioning in a pet-friendly community. Residents enjoy access to covered parking, a business center, and a 24-hour gym. Near The Collection Riverpark mall.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:13am
$
Town Center
14 Units Available
Tempo At Riverpark
450 Forest Park Blvd, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,195
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,025
1270 sqft
A contemporary community in RiverPark. Near beaches, parks and the farmers' market. On-site club-style fitness, yoga, spinning and pool. Stunning, sleek designs with stainless steel appliances, custom tile backsplashes and quartz countertops.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Oxnard
1 Unit Available
865 S B ST. #B1
865 South B Street, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful One Bedroom and One Bath in Gated Community - Beautiful one bedroom and one bath Casa Marina condo in gated community. This unit is move-in ready and exactly what you have been looking for.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Saticoy
20 Units Available
Vanoni Ranch
10676 Veronica Ln, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,744
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1297 sqft
This community is just blocks from the Santa Clara River. There is a playground, pool, clubhouse, and 24-hour gym on site. Apartments feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Poinsetta
11 Units Available
Sofi Ventura
6250 Telegraph Rd, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,762
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,206
972 sqft
**Our Team is Here to Help! In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Serra
8 Units Available
Ventura Beach Luxury Apartments
1241 Petit Ave, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
988 sqft
Newly renovated 1 and 2 Bedroom 1Bath apartment homes and townhomes. Our community offers 5 beautifully landscaped courtyards with 5 sparkling pools and 5 BBQ areas where you can lounge under one of our 5 gazebos.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Pierpont
1 Unit Available
1196 Portside Drive
1196 Portside Dr, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,565
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Embrace every day in one of Southern California's most authentic coastal settings, where spectacular natural beauty sets the scene for an amazing Portside Ventura Harbor lifestyle.
