2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:28 AM
34 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Port Hueneme, CA
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Port Hueneme
1 Unit Available
233 E Elfin Grn
233 East Elfin Green, Port Hueneme, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1257 sqft
Port Huneme | Hueneme Bay 55+ Community | 2 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom - This single story home is located in the Hueneme Bay 55+ Community situated on a corner lot with beautiful landscape and walking paths surrounding.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Channel Islands
23 Units Available
The Reserve at Seabridge
3851 Harbour Island Lane, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1517 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Channel Islands
1 Unit Available
2325 KINGSBRIDGE LANE
2325 Kingsbridge Lane, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
1800 sqft
WATERFRONT 2BR/2.5 HOME IN MANDALAY BAY - Waterfront home in Mandalay Bay with boat dock easement directly attached to home! Walk or sail/boat to the beach. Appointed with an office or bonus room.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Hollywood
1 Unit Available
3334 Sunset Lane
3334 Sunset Lane, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
Hollywood Beach Condo - Harborwalk Condo located on Hollywood Beach! This 2 bedroom 2.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Oxnard Shores
1 Unit Available
2214 Martinique Ln
2214 Martinique Lane, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1113 sqft
The Colony at Mandalay Bay | Oxnard | 2 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom - The Colony at Mandalay Bay, this furnished home features a single level 2 Bedroom + 2 full Bathrooms downstairs unit. Walk into your home and be greeted with an open concept living area.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Hobson Park West
1 Unit Available
1214 OYSTER PLACE
1214 Oyster Place, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1360 sqft
1214 OYSTER PLACE Available 06/19/20 Gated California Lighthouse Remodeled Townhouse - Remodeled California Lighthouse townhome offering 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths plus a large loft area perfect for den or office.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Silver Strand
1 Unit Available
916 Ocean Drive
916 Ocean Drive, Channel Islands Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1041 sqft
Silverstrand | 2 bed + 1.5 bath home across the street from the beach! - Please DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS Located inboard just across from the beach, this 2 bedroom + 1.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Hobson Park West
1 Unit Available
1255 JAMAICA LANE
1255 Jamaica Lane, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1222 sqft
1255 JAMAICA LANE Available 07/31/20 Desirable 2BR/2.5BATH Townhouse in California Lighthouse Gated Community - Beautiful 2 story 2 bedrooms plus 2.5 bathroom town-home in the California Lighthouse gated community.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Oxnard Shores
1 Unit Available
2225 Martinique Lane
2225 Martinique Lane, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1113 sqft
2225 Martinique Lane Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom 2 bath condo Oxnard, CA - Two bedroom, two bath condo in the Colony at Mandalay Beach gated community. Two car garage, fireplace, washer & dryer in condo.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Channel Islands
1 Unit Available
1410 Windshore Way
1410 Windshore Way, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1202 sqft
Beautiful almost new 3 Story Condo at Marina Village with all the luxury at the harbor and beach. Gorgeous 3 level Condo at a Great location. Wonderful home in Port Marluna of Seabridge in The Channel Islands Harbor.
Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
Oxnard Shores
1 Unit Available
2135 Martinique Lane
2135 Martinique Lane, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1184 sqft
The Colony | Oxnard | 2 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom Condo - 2 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom Fully Furnished condo The Colony Community offers heated pools, spas, 2 tennis courts and a full gym. Just a short stroll to the beach and Oxnard Beach Park.
Last updated June 12 at 09:28am
Mar Vista
2 Units Available
Coastal Village
2250 East Pleasant Valley Road, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
827 sqft
Welcome to Coastal Village! A comfortable brand new luxury apartment home is waiting for you at Coastal Village. Our One, Two, and Three-bedroom apartment homes for rent in Oxnard, CA, offer the best of charming features and great amenities.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:05am
Town Center
22 Units Available
Serenade at Riverpark
700 Forest Park Blvd, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,211
1100 sqft
Located conveniently off Highway 101 and in walking distance to shopping and dining. Units feature gourmet kitchens, granite countertops, fireplaces and in-home washer/dryers. Community has a pool, 24-hour gym and yoga.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Town Center
11 Units Available
Mosaic Apartments
500 Forest Park Blvd, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,399
1030 sqft
Plush homes with high ceilings, walk-in closets, and central air-conditioning in a pet-friendly community. Residents enjoy access to covered parking, a business center, and a 24-hour gym. Near The Collection Riverpark mall.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:13am
Town Center
16 Units Available
Tempo At Riverpark
450 Forest Park Blvd, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1051 sqft
A contemporary community in RiverPark. Near beaches, parks and the farmers' market. On-site club-style fitness, yoga, spinning and pool. Stunning, sleek designs with stainless steel appliances, custom tile backsplashes and quartz countertops.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Windsor North River Ridge
1 Unit Available
2234 Bermuda Dunes PL,
2234 Bermuda Dunes Place, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
Beautiful River Ridge golf course condo - Live in the beautiful lush River Ridge community. Tennis courts, pool and close to schools, shopping and many other amenities. Easy access to 101 freeway, (RLNE5672737)
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Oxnard Dunes
1 Unit Available
4902 Dunes St.
4902 Dunes Street, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1333 sqft
Oxnard | Dunes | 2 Bedroom + 2.5 Bathroom Duplex - ** Move in Special ** First 6 months $200.00 off rent! Welcome to your 2-Story, 2 Bedroom + 2.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Oxnard Dunes
1 Unit Available
4900 Dunes Street
4900 Dunes Street, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1333 sqft
Oxnard | Dunes | 2 Bedroom + 2.5 Bathroom Duplex - ** Move in Special ** First 6 months $200.00 off rent! Welcome to your 2-Story, 2 Bedroom + 2.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Oxnard Dunes
1 Unit Available
4908 Dunes St.
4908 Dunes Street, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1333 sqft
Oxnard | Dunes | 2 Bedroom + 2.5 Bathroom Duplex - ** Move in Special ** First 6 months $200.00 off rent! Welcome to your 2-Story, 2 Bedroom + 2.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Oxnard Dunes
1 Unit Available
4904 Dunes St.
4904 Dunes Street, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1333 sqft
Oxnard | Dunes | 2 Bedroom + 2.5 Bathroom Duplex - ** Move in Special ** First 6 months $200.00 off rent! Welcome to your 2-Story, 2 Bedroom + 2.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Windsor North River Ridge
1 Unit Available
2109 Bermuda Dunes Place
2109 Bermuda Dunes Place, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1546 sqft
2109 Bermuda Dunes Place Available 07/02/20 Resort style living at it's best! - Resort like living in a gated community inside the golf course! Fabulously refurbished single story 2 bedroom, 2 bath plus den, formal dining room, large living room
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Oxnard Shores
1 Unit Available
5060 Nautilus Street
5060 Nautilus Street, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1704 sqft
Last updated June 12 at 06:13am
Thille
4 Units Available
Via Ventura
930 Pacific Strand Pl, Ventura, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1086 sqft
Near Highway 126 and Thille Park. Attractive apartments with a full selection of modern kitchen appliances, a fireplace and private laundry facilities. Residents have use of a clubhouse, a pool and a community garden.
Last updated June 12 at 06:05am
30 Units Available
AMLI Spanish Hills
668 Spring Oak Rd, Camarillo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,346
1094 sqft
Contemporary homes with energy-efficient appliances and wood flooring. Take advantage of the on-site business center, dog park and pool. Close to Camarillo Premium Outlets. Near US Route 101.
