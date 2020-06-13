Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:56 AM

87 Apartments for rent in Port Hueneme, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with r... Read Guide >

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Port Hueneme
1 Unit Available
233 E Elfin Grn
233 East Elfin Green, Port Hueneme, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1257 sqft
Port Huneme | Hueneme Bay 55+ Community | 2 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom - This single story home is located in the Hueneme Bay 55+ Community situated on a corner lot with beautiful landscape and walking paths surrounding.

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Port Hueneme
1 Unit Available
182 Seaspray Way
182 Seaspray Way, Port Hueneme, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1780 sqft
Port Hueneme | Anacapa View | 3 Bedroom + 2.5 Bathroom | Ocean Views - WOW! Take in the cool ocean air and breathtaking views of the ocean and islands from the comfort of your own home.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Port Hueneme
1 Unit Available
129 E. Scott Street
129 East Scott Street, Port Hueneme, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
1344 sqft
129 E. Scott Street Available 07/01/20 Port Hueneme | 4 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom Condo - Adorable 4 bedroom plus 2 bathroom UNFURNISHED condo in Port Hueneme.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Port Hueneme
1 Unit Available
328 E. Surfside Dr.
328 East Surfside Drive, Port Hueneme, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
933 sqft
Sunny-side Up in Surfside! FURNISHED month-to-month - Charming second level FURNISHED condo in Surfside I! You'll be thinking "home sweet home" once you step foot into this quaint 2 bedroom 1.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Port Hueneme
1 Unit Available
2577 Spinnaker Ave
2577 Spinnaker Avenue, Port Hueneme, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
856 sqft
Marina Village Condo- Two-bedroom, One bath single story penthouse-condo, close to beaches and shopping centers. Amenities include fresh paint, new flooring throughout, stove, dishwasher, granite counter tops.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Port Hueneme
1 Unit Available
2724 Bolker Drive
2724 Bolker Drive, Port Hueneme, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1196 sqft
3 bed, 2 bath light and bright ground floor condo in Sandpiper Village. Open kitchen includes fridge, microwave, stove/oven and a new dishwasher. New cordless blinds on windows, freshly painted, durable laminate flooring throughout.

1 of 17

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Port Hueneme
1 Unit Available
659 Ocean View
659 Ocean View Drive, Port Hueneme, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
649 sqft
Port Hueneme Surfside II | 1 Bedroom + 1 Bathroom Condo - Welcome home to your 1 Bedroom + 1 Bathroom 3rd level condo with beautiful ocean views! Recently remodeled with new stainless steel appliances, granite, new drywall, bathroom, paint, lighting

1 of 27

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
Port Hueneme
1 Unit Available
68 W Elfin Grn
68 West Elfin Green, Port Hueneme, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1085 sqft
This is a spacious and completely remodeled 1085 sq ft 3+2 Hueneme Bay single story condominium with spacious living room opening onto travertine patio, with attached 2 car garage.
Results within 1 mile of Port Hueneme
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:35am
South Winds
6 Units Available
Alturas Oxnard
5200 S J St, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1250 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Channel Islands
23 Units Available
The Reserve at Seabridge
3851 Harbour Island Lane, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,849
1058 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1517 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,399
1680 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hollywood
1 Unit Available
3334 Sunset Lane
3334 Sunset Lane, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
Hollywood Beach Condo - Harborwalk Condo located on Hollywood Beach! This 2 bedroom 2.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oxnard Shores
1 Unit Available
2214 Martinique Ln
2214 Martinique Lane, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1113 sqft
The Colony at Mandalay Bay | Oxnard | 2 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom - The Colony at Mandalay Bay, this furnished home features a single level 2 Bedroom + 2 full Bathrooms downstairs unit. Walk into your home and be greeted with an open concept living area.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Channel Islands
1 Unit Available
4298 Tradewinds Dr
4298 Tradewinds Drive, Oxnard, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1735 sqft
4298 Tradewinds Dr Available 06/20/20 Live on the Waterfront! - A real beauty in a quiet location.

1 of 47

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hollywood
1 Unit Available
3265 Ocean Dr
3265 Ocean Drive, Channel Islands Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,500
3092 sqft
Hollywood Beach | Oxnard | 3 Bedroom + 2.5 Bathroom Unfurnished Tri-Level Home - Hollywood Beach oceanfront 3 Story UNFURNISHED custom home. Located at the South end of Hollywood Beach, behind the breakwater.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oxnard Shores
1 Unit Available
4140 Ocean Drive
4140 Ocean Drive, Channel Islands Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,975
1852 sqft
Hollywood Beach | 3 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom Home - Adorable little beach home inboard on Hollywood beach that offers a kitchen, family room, two bedrooms, and one bathroom on the first floor.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hollywood
1 Unit Available
3721 Sunset Lane
3721 Sunset Lane, Channel Islands Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
1300 sqft
3721 Sunset Lane Available 07/14/20 Hollywood Beach | 3 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom Fully Furnished Condo - As you enter you will find two large bedrooms equipped for a relaxing stay, and one bathroom on the lower level.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Silver Strand
1 Unit Available
916 Ocean Drive
916 Ocean Drive, Channel Islands Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1041 sqft
Silverstrand | 2 bed + 1.5 bath home across the street from the beach! - Please DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS Located inboard just across from the beach, this 2 bedroom + 1.

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hollywood
1 Unit Available
3633-3635 Ocean Dr.
3633 Ocean Dr, Channel Islands Beach, CA
5 Bedrooms
$7,450
2355 sqft
Hollywood Beach | Fully-furnished 5 bed + 3 bath beachfront home in Oxnard! - Indulge in coastal living and enjoy the views from this Hollywood Beach oceanfront duplex! With a total of 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, this modern duplex has a private

1 of 45

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hollywood
1 Unit Available
3903 Ocean Drive
3903 Ocean Drive, Channel Islands Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,450
3331 sqft
Exquisite Oceanfront Home in Hollywood Beach - Exquisite Oceanfront 3 story home, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, fireplace in living area & master bedroom, open oceanfront deck on 2nd floor & 3rd floor, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances,

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hobson Park West
1 Unit Available
1255 JAMAICA LANE
1255 Jamaica Lane, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1222 sqft
1255 JAMAICA LANE Available 07/31/20 Desirable 2BR/2.5BATH Townhouse in California Lighthouse Gated Community - Beautiful 2 story 2 bedrooms plus 2.5 bathroom town-home in the California Lighthouse gated community.

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Channel Islands
1 Unit Available
2510 Greencastle Court
2510 Greencastle Court, Oxnard, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
2237 sqft
Mandalay Bay | 3 bed + 2.5 bath home - Marina Living at its Finest! - This stunning home boasts main channel views and is situated with the feeling of open water ways all around! Upgrades abound in this Mandalay Bay home with 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Channel Islands
1 Unit Available
1715 Emerald Isle Way
1715 Emerald Isle Way, Oxnard, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,999
4358 sqft
Executive Penthouse w/ AMAZING Channel & Marina Views! Amazing PARTIALLY FURNISHED penthouse condo in The Harbour Island Community is located on the third floor with the best views of the marina.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Marina West
1 Unit Available
2211 Miramar Walk
2211 Miramar Walk, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
910 sqft
Recently remodeled 2 bd 1 bth condo in the Villages directly across from the club house and pool...Beautiful green park like view from large fenced patio. Complex is across from Marina West Park and an elementary school. This is a large 910 sq. ft.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Via Marina
1 Unit Available
3715 Via Pacifica Walk
3715 Via Pacifica Walk, Oxnard, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1385 sqft
This is a newer remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo located in the Deckside Villas HOA with pool access. This unit has a 2 car direct access garage. New hardwood floors installed throughout with new canned LED lighting.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Port Hueneme, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Port Hueneme renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

