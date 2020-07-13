/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:12 AM
47 Apartments for rent in Port Hueneme, CA with pool
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Port Hueneme
109 E Channel Islands Blvd
109 East Channel Islands Boulevard, Port Hueneme, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1141 sqft
Port Hueneme | Hueneme Bay 55 + Over Community | 3 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom - Gorgeous 3 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom home located in 55+ community in the beautiful Hueneme Bay.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Port Hueneme
864 Bluewater Way
864 Bluewater Way, Port Hueneme, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
942 sqft
864 Bluewater Way Available 08/01/20 Live at the Beach! - Your chance to live at the beach with an ocean view from your patio! This darling second story 2 bedroom 2 bath unit is newly painted and ready for you to move in! Wood like flooring in the
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Port Hueneme
2581 Kayak Cove
2581 Kayak Cove, Port Hueneme, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1300 sqft
Spacious Marlborough Village Townhouse Condo! Must See!! - Extra Nice Townhouse!! Sought after Marlborough Village townhouse with one bedroom and bathroom downstairs and upstairs bedroom/bathroom and loft/office! spacious 2 car garage with direct
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Port Hueneme
2596 Gold Cove
2596 Gold Cove, Port Hueneme, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1017 sqft
Town-home in Seaside Village. Includes stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, carpet & blinds. First floor all laminate flooring. 2 car gar. with opener. Fireplace. Private patio. Laundry hookups. Complex features: pool, spa & BBQ area.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Port Hueneme
2577 Spinnaker Ave
2577 Spinnaker Avenue, Port Hueneme, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
856 sqft
Marina Village Condo- Two-bedroom, One bath single story penthouse-condo, close to beaches and shopping centers. Amenities include fresh paint, new flooring throughout, stove, dishwasher, granite counter tops.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Port Hueneme
2568 Ukiah
2568 Ukiah Street, Port Hueneme, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1481 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Port Hueneme | Hueneme Bay 55 + Community | 2 Bedroom + 3 Bathroom - ** Hueneme Bay 55 + Community ** This single story home is located in the Hueneme Bay 55+ Community with beautiful landscape and walking paths surrounding.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Port Hueneme
328 E. Surfside Dr.
328 East Surfside Drive, Port Hueneme, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
933 sqft
328 E. Surfside Dr. Available 10/02/20 Sunny-side Up in Surfside! FURNISHED month-to-month - Charming second level FURNISHED condo in Surfside I! You'll be thinking "home sweet home" once you step foot into this quaint 2 bedroom 1.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Port Hueneme
2576 Rudder Ave.
2576 Rudder Avenue, Port Hueneme, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
856 sqft
Port Hueneme | 2 bedroom + 1 bathroom condo - Tucked away in Port Hueneme is this cute 2nd floor 2 bedroom + 1 bathroom recently remodeled condo! Open living room and dining area.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Port Hueneme
2696 Anchor Avenue - 1
2696 Anchor Avenue, Port Hueneme, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
892 sqft
Light & bright corner two stories condo unit with 2 bedrooms, 1 bath with brand new vanity, 1 dedicated parking spot in garage, and 892 square feet.
1 of 17
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Port Hueneme
659 Ocean View
659 Ocean View Drive, Port Hueneme, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
649 sqft
Port Hueneme Surfside II | 1 Bedroom + 1 Bathroom Condo - Welcome home to your 1 Bedroom + 1 Bathroom 3rd level condo with beautiful ocean views! Recently remodeled with new stainless steel appliances, granite, new drywall, bathroom, paint, lighting
1 of 27
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
Port Hueneme
68 W Elfin Grn
68 West Elfin Green, Port Hueneme, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1085 sqft
This is a spacious and completely remodeled 1085 sq ft 3+2 Hueneme Bay single story condominium with spacious living room opening onto travertine patio, with attached 2 car garage.
Results within 1 mile of Port Hueneme
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 06:35am
4 Units Available
South Winds
Alturas Oxnard
5200 S J St, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,235
1250 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
19 Units Available
Channel Islands
The Reserve at Seabridge
3851 Harbour Island Lane, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,475
1058 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1492 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Oxnard Shores
2214 Martinique Ln
2214 Martinique Lane, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1113 sqft
The Colony at Mandalay Bay | Oxnard | 2 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom - The Colony at Mandalay Bay, this furnished home features a single level 2 Bedroom + 2 full Bathrooms downstairs unit. Walk into your home and be greeted with an open concept living area.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Via Marina
3706 Via Pacifica Walk
3706 Via Pacifica Walk, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1217 sqft
Oxnard | 2 + 2 condo in Deckside Villas Community - This 2 bedroom + 2 bathroom single-level condo in Oxnard! New tile and carpet throughout. Living room features gas fireplace. Private patio can be accessed from living room and master bedroom.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Via Marina
3715 Via Pacifica Walk
3715 Via Pacifica Walk, Oxnard, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1385 sqft
This is a newer remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo located in the Deckside Villas HOA with pool access. This unit has a 2 car direct access garage. New hardwood floors installed throughout with new canned LED lighting.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Marina West
1310 ALTURAS ST
1310 Alturas Street, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
910 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Condo in Oxnard - Spacious 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath condo with large enclosed patio. Appliances include a dishwasher and stove/oven. Comes with a detached 1-car garage and an assigned parking stall.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hobson Park West
1255 JAMAICA LANE
1255 Jamaica Lane, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1222 sqft
1255 JAMAICA LANE Available 07/31/20 Desirable 2BR/2.5BATH Townhouse in California Lighthouse Gated Community - Beautiful 2 story 2 bedrooms plus 2.5 bathroom town-home in the California Lighthouse gated community.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Channel Islands
1410 Windshore Way
1410 Windshore Way, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1202 sqft
Beautiful almost new 3 Story Condo at Marina Village with all the luxury at the harbor and beach. Gorgeous 3 level Condo at a Great location. Wonderful home in Port Marluna of Seabridge in The Channel Islands Harbor.
1 of 18
Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
Oxnard Shores
2135 Martinique Lane
2135 Martinique Lane, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1184 sqft
The Colony | Oxnard | 2 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom Condo - 2 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom Fully Furnished condo The Colony Community offers heated pools, spas, 2 tennis courts and a full gym. Just a short stroll to the beach and Oxnard Beach Park.
1 of 16
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Sea View Estates
3163 Kelp Lane
3163 Kelp Lane, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1051 sqft
Spacious Two Story 2BED/1.5BATH Townhome - Great 2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome in a quiet central location. Featuring fresh paint throughout. Wood laminate flooring throughout the home except for the stairs ( new carpet).
Results within 5 miles of Port Hueneme
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 06:13am
16 Units Available
Town Center
Serenade at Riverpark
700 Forest Park Blvd, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,071
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,311
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1289 sqft
Located conveniently off Highway 101 and in walking distance to shopping and dining. Units feature gourmet kitchens, granite countertops, fireplaces and in-home washer/dryers. Community has a pool, 24-hour gym and yoga.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 06:41am
4 Units Available
Rancho Solana
2444 Alvarado St, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
843 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient on-site amenities include covered parking, a playground and controlled access entry. Every unit includes energy-efficient lighting, additional storage and hardwood-inspired flooring. Situated near Ventura Freeway and the Martinez Shopping Center.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Town Center
Mosaic Apartments
500 Forest Park Blvd, Oxnard, CA
Studio
$1,918
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,294
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,998
1030 sqft
Plush homes with high ceilings, walk-in closets, and central air-conditioning in a pet-friendly community. Residents enjoy access to covered parking, a business center, and a 24-hour gym. Near The Collection Riverpark mall.
Similar Pages
Port Hueneme 1 BedroomsPort Hueneme 2 BedroomsPort Hueneme 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPort Hueneme 3 BedroomsPort Hueneme Apartments with Balcony
Port Hueneme Apartments with GaragePort Hueneme Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPort Hueneme Apartments with ParkingPort Hueneme Apartments with Pool