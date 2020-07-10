/
apartments with washer dryer
35 Apartments for rent in Port Hueneme, CA with washer-dryer
Port Hueneme
109 E Channel Islands Blvd
109 East Channel Islands Boulevard, Port Hueneme, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1141 sqft
Port Hueneme | Hueneme Bay 55 + Over Community | 3 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom - Gorgeous 3 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom home located in 55+ community in the beautiful Hueneme Bay.
Port Hueneme
2581 Kayak Cove
2581 Kayak Cove, Port Hueneme, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1300 sqft
Spacious Marlborough Village Townhouse Condo! Must See!! - Extra Nice Townhouse!! Sought after Marlborough Village townhouse with one bedroom and bathroom downstairs and upstairs bedroom/bathroom and loft/office! spacious 2 car garage with direct
Port Hueneme
129 E. Scott Street
129 East Scott Street, Port Hueneme, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
1344 sqft
Port Hueneme | 4 Bedroom + 2.5 Bathroom Condo - Adorable 4 bedroom plus 2 bathroom UNFURNISHED condo in Port Hueneme.
Port Hueneme
659 Ocean View
659 Ocean View Drive, Port Hueneme, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
649 sqft
Port Hueneme Surfside II | 1 Bedroom + 1 Bathroom Condo - Welcome home to your 1 Bedroom + 1 Bathroom 3rd level condo with beautiful ocean views! Recently remodeled with new stainless steel appliances, granite, new drywall, bathroom, paint, lighting
Results within 1 mile of Port Hueneme
Verified
Channel Islands
The Reserve at Seabridge
3851 Harbour Island Lane, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,475
1058 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,267
1492 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,399
1680 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Channel Islands
2541 Monaco Dr
2541 Monaco Drive, Oxnard, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
3500 sqft
Boat Dock Home | Mandalay Bay | Oxnard | 5 Bedrooms + 4.5 Bathrooms - Wow! What views! Iconic harbor views to the south and west and gorgeous mountain views to the north.
Hollywood
3325 Harbor Boulevard
3325 South Harbor Boulevard, Oxnard, CA
Studio
$1,800
700 sqft
Large Studio apartment one block from the Beach and across street from Channel Islands Harbor. This elegant and open studio floor plan is 700 sq. ft. It has a private entry with patio and storage area.
Hobson Park West
1217 Nautical Way - 1
1217 Nautical Way, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1222 sqft
Welcome Home! This California Lighthouse beauty is nestled in this well established gated community. Your front entrance is gated with a large patio area to enjoy and entertain.
Results within 5 miles of Port Hueneme
Verified
Mar Vista
Coastal Village
2250 East Pleasant Valley Road, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
820 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Coastal Village! A comfortable brand new luxury apartment home is waiting for you at Coastal Village. Our One, Two, and Three-bedroom apartment homes for rent in Oxnard, CA, offer the best of charming features and great amenities.
Verified
Town Center
Serenade at Riverpark
700 Forest Park Blvd, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,071
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,311
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1289 sqft
Located conveniently off Highway 101 and in walking distance to shopping and dining. Units feature gourmet kitchens, granite countertops, fireplaces and in-home washer/dryers. Community has a pool, 24-hour gym and yoga.
Verified
Town Center
Mosaic Apartments
500 Forest Park Blvd, Oxnard, CA
Studio
$2,006
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,141
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,067
1030 sqft
Plush homes with high ceilings, walk-in closets, and central air-conditioning in a pet-friendly community. Residents enjoy access to covered parking, a business center, and a 24-hour gym. Near The Collection Riverpark mall.
Verified
Town Center
Tempo At Riverpark
450 Forest Park Blvd, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,085
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,025
1270 sqft
A contemporary community in RiverPark. Near beaches, parks and the farmers' market. On-site club-style fitness, yoga, spinning and pool. Stunning, sleek designs with stainless steel appliances, custom tile backsplashes and quartz countertops.
Verified
Rancho Solana
2444 Alvarado St, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
843 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient on-site amenities include covered parking, a playground and controlled access entry. Every unit includes energy-efficient lighting, additional storage and hardwood-inspired flooring. Situated near Ventura Freeway and the Martinez Shopping Center.
Oxnard Dunes
1046 Canal St.
1046 Canal Street, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1200 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Destination Oxnard Dunes - Property Id: 75922 Walk to beach, 2 beautiful parks.
Downtown Oxnard
865 S B Street
865 South B Street, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful one bedroom and one bath Casa Marina unit in gated community. This unit is move-in ready and exactly what you have been looking for. It is handicapped accessible with an elevator, unit located on the first floor.
Cal-Gisler
404 E. JUNIPER ST
404 East Juniper Street, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
404 E. JUNIPER ST Available 07/15/20 Charming Single Story 2Bed/1Bath Home - Charming 2 bedroom plus 1 bathroom home with a 1 car garage. Extra-large lot with beautiful landscaping and plenty of privacy.
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
Town Center
3104 Roia Ln
3104 Roia Lane, Oxnard, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,675
River Park Home - Property Id: 167839 This beautiful newer 3 bedroom 2 bath town home is located in the new Riverpark development across from East Park, walking distance from the Collections.
Results within 10 miles of Port Hueneme
Verified
Thille
Colony Parc
848 Weber Cir, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,785
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,265
920 sqft
Just steps from world-class shopping, with unbeatable mountain views. Residents enjoy communal tennis court, gym, media room and parking. In-unit amenities include walk-in closets, patio or balcony, and dishwasher.
Verified
AMLI Spanish Hills
668 Spring Oak Rd, Camarillo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,994
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,537
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary homes with energy-efficient appliances and wood flooring. Take advantage of the on-site business center, dog park and pool. Close to Camarillo Premium Outlets. Near US Route 101.
Verified
Poinsetta
Sofi Ventura
6250 Telegraph Rd, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,966
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,347
972 sqft
**Our Team is Here to Help! In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.
Verified
Thille
Via Ventura
930 Pacific Strand Pl, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,019
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1086 sqft
Near Highway 126 and Thille Park. Attractive apartments with a full selection of modern kitchen appliances, a fireplace and private laundry facilities. Residents have use of a clubhouse, a pool and a community garden.
Verified
Saticoy
Vanoni Ranch
10676 Veronica Ln, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,835
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,779
1297 sqft
This community is just blocks from the Santa Clara River. There is a playground, pool, clubhouse, and 24-hour gym on site. Apartments feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified
Canal
Coastline Ventura
997 Vista Del Mar Place, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,540
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,470
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Coastline Ventura in Ventura. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Las Positas
352 Townsite Promenade, Camarillo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,145
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1089 sqft
Now leasing brand new luxury apartments in Camarillo, CA, for immediate move-in! Be one of the first to live in Las Positas luxury. Las Positas offers modern and spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes with private garages.
