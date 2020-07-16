Apartment List
/
CA
/
port hueneme
/
apartments with gym
Last updated July 16 2020 at 12:57 AM

25 Apartments for rent in Port Hueneme, CA with gyms

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Port Hueneme renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make... Read Guide >

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Port Hueneme
842 Bluewater Way
842 Bluewater Way, Port Hueneme, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
942 sqft
842 Bluewater Way Available 08/15/20 Beautiful Condo on the Beach - Surfside III in Port Hueneme - If you would like to watch amazing sunsets every night from your own balcony, this is the place for you.
Results within 1 mile of Port Hueneme
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 16 at 12:12 AM
4 Units Available
South Winds
Alturas Oxnard
5200 S J St, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,235
1250 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
19 Units Available
Channel Islands
The Reserve at Seabridge
3851 Harbour Island Lane, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,475
1058 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,267
1492 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,550
1680 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Oxnard Shores
2214 Martinique Ln
2214 Martinique Lane, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1113 sqft
The Colony at Mandalay Bay | Oxnard | 2 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom - The Colony at Mandalay Bay, this furnished home features a single level 2 Bedroom + 2 full Bathrooms downstairs unit. Walk into your home and be greeted with an open concept living area.

1 of 41

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Hollywood
3903 Ocean Drive
3903 Ocean Drive, Channel Islands Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,450
3331 sqft
Oxnard | Hollywood Beach | 3 Bedroom + 3 bathroom | Oceanfront - Exquisite Oceanfront 3 story home, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, fireplace in living area & master bedroom, open oceanfront deck on 2nd floor & 3rd floor, granite counter tops, stainless

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Channel Islands
1410 Windshore Way
1410 Windshore Way, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1202 sqft
Beautiful almost new 3 Story Condo at Marina Village with all the luxury at the harbor and beach. Gorgeous 3 level Condo at a Great location. Wonderful home in Port Marluna of Seabridge in The Channel Islands Harbor.

1 of 18

Last updated April 12 at 10:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Oxnard Shores
2135 Martinique Lane
2135 Martinique Lane, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1184 sqft
The Colony | Oxnard | 2 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom Condo - 2 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom Fully Furnished condo The Colony Community offers heated pools, spas, 2 tennis courts and a full gym. Just a short stroll to the beach and Oxnard Beach Park.
Results within 5 miles of Port Hueneme
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 16 at 12:30 AM
14 Units Available
Town Center
Serenade at Riverpark
700 Forest Park Blvd, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,024
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,924
1289 sqft
Located conveniently off Highway 101 and in walking distance to shopping and dining. Units feature gourmet kitchens, granite countertops, fireplaces and in-home washer/dryers. Community has a pool, 24-hour gym and yoga.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
11 Units Available
Town Center
Mosaic Apartments
500 Forest Park Blvd, Oxnard, CA
Studio
$1,918
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,269
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,476
1030 sqft
Plush homes with high ceilings, walk-in closets, and central air-conditioning in a pet-friendly community. Residents enjoy access to covered parking, a business center, and a 24-hour gym. Near The Collection Riverpark mall.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 16 at 12:34 AM
12 Units Available
Town Center
Tempo At Riverpark
450 Forest Park Blvd, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,095
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,075
1270 sqft
A contemporary community in RiverPark. Near beaches, parks and the farmers' market. On-site club-style fitness, yoga, spinning and pool. Stunning, sleek designs with stainless steel appliances, custom tile backsplashes and quartz countertops.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
1 Unit Available
Mar Vista
Coastal Village
2250 East Pleasant Valley Road, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
820 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A comfortable brand new luxury apartment home is waiting for you at Coastal Village. Our One, Two, and Three-bedroom apartment homes for rent in Oxnard, CA, offer the best of charming features and great amenities.
Results within 10 miles of Port Hueneme
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 16 at 12:13 AM
$
17 Units Available
AMLI Spanish Hills
668 Spring Oak Rd, Camarillo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,988
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,541
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary homes with energy-efficient appliances and wood flooring. Take advantage of the on-site business center, dog park and pool. Close to Camarillo Premium Outlets. Near US Route 101.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
15 Units Available
Saticoy
Vanoni Ranch
10676 Veronica Ln, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,519
1297 sqft
This community is just blocks from the Santa Clara River. There is a playground, pool, clubhouse, and 24-hour gym on site. Apartments feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
13 Units Available
Canal
Coastline Ventura
997 Vista Del Mar Place, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,540
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,470
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Coastline Ventura in Ventura. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 01:51 PM
$
13 Units Available
Rosewood Apartments
555 Rosewood Ave, Camarillo, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,690
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,843
1009 sqft
A resort-like community near Highway 101 and the ocean. Recently renovated apartments feature new appliances and a patio or balcony. On-site pool, hot tub, gym, and business center. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
13 Units Available
Poinsetta
Sofi Ventura
6250 Telegraph Rd, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,956
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,301
972 sqft
**Our Team is Here to Help! In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
12 Units Available
Thille
Colony Parc
848 Weber Cir, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,880
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,320
920 sqft
Just steps from world-class shopping, with unbeatable mountain views. Residents enjoy communal tennis court, gym, media room and parking. In-unit amenities include walk-in closets, patio or balcony, and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
35 Units Available
Las Positas
352 Townsite Promenade, Camarillo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,145
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1089 sqft
Now leasing brand new luxury apartments in Camarillo, CA, for immediate move-in! Be one of the first to live in Las Positas luxury. Las Positas offers modern and spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes with private garages.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
7 Units Available
Serra
Ventura Beach Luxury Apartments
1241 Petit Ave, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
988 sqft
Newly renovated 1 and 2 Bedroom 1Bath apartment homes and townhomes. Our community offers 5 beautifully landscaped courtyards with 5 sparkling pools and 4 BBQ areas where you can lounge under one of our 5 gazebos.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
2 Units Available
Saticoy
YOLO West Apartments
11114 Darling Road, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1205 sqft
Entertain. Retreat. Relax. Indulge. Endless Experiences Await. A New Community Has Arrived. With an unrivaled quality, robust unit amenities, and curated common area spaces and experiences, YOLO West is more than a home – it’s a destination.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 16 at 12:12 AM
4 Units Available
Thille
Via Ventura
930 Pacific Strand Pl, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1086 sqft
Near Highway 126 and Thille Park. Attractive apartments with a full selection of modern kitchen appliances, a fireplace and private laundry facilities. Residents have use of a clubhouse, a pool and a community garden.

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Ventura
350 Paseo De Playa #205
350 Paseo De Playa, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,775
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Paseo De PLaya Condo overlooking Ventura Pier!! - Location, location, location! Highly desirable Paseo De Playa Complex! This upstairs 1 bedroom 1.

1 of 48

Last updated May 4 at 10:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Serra
9549 Darling Road
9549 Darling Road, Ventura, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,450
3215 sqft
Welcome to this lovely Santa Rosa Walk home! This home offers 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms including a huge master suite upstairs, plus a smaller master bedroom suite downstairs.

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Sterling Hills
2895 DIAMOND DRIVE
2895 Diamond Drive, Camarillo, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,250
3779 sqft
2895 DIAMOND DRIVE Available 08/08/20 Gorgeous 5 Bed, 3.5 Bath Home in Sterling Hills - This stunning 5 Bed, 3.5 Bath home is in the exclusive gated community of Sterling Hills. High vaulted ceilings and windows allow for natural light throughout.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gyms in Port Hueneme, CA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Port Hueneme renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Port Hueneme 1 BedroomsPort Hueneme 2 BedroomsPort Hueneme 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPort Hueneme 3 BedroomsPort Hueneme Apartments with Balconies
Port Hueneme Apartments with GaragesPort Hueneme Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPort Hueneme Apartments with ParkingPort Hueneme Apartments with Pools
Port Hueneme Apartments with Washer-DryersPort Hueneme Dog Friendly ApartmentsPort Hueneme Furnished ApartmentsPort Hueneme Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Monica, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAVentura, CASimi Valley, CA
Camarillo, CACalabasas, CAAgoura Hills, CAStevenson Ranch, CAGoleta, CAWestlake Village, CAIsla Vista, CA
Channel Islands Beach, CASanta Barbara, CAPine Mountain Club, CACastaic, CAMalibu, CAOjai, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Santa Barbara
California Institute of the ArtsCollege of the Canyons
Los Angeles Harbor College