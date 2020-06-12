/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:17 PM
58 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Port Hueneme, CA
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Port Hueneme
1 Unit Available
2567 Sextant Ave
2567 Sextant Avenue, Port Hueneme, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
856 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom / 1 bathroom in Marina Village - Perfect Penthouse with upgraded kitchen featuring newer granite counters and nice wooden cabinets with gas oven and range. Newer flooring in living room and dining room and both spacious bedrooms.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Port Hueneme
1 Unit Available
233 E Elfin Grn
233 East Elfin Green, Port Hueneme, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1257 sqft
Port Huneme | Hueneme Bay 55+ Community | 2 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom - This single story home is located in the Hueneme Bay 55+ Community situated on a corner lot with beautiful landscape and walking paths surrounding.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Port Hueneme
1 Unit Available
328 E. Surfside Dr.
328 East Surfside Drive, Port Hueneme, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
933 sqft
Sunny-side Up in Surfside! FURNISHED month-to-month - Charming second level FURNISHED condo in Surfside I! You'll be thinking "home sweet home" once you step foot into this quaint 2 bedroom 1.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Port Hueneme
1 Unit Available
2596 Sextant Avenue
2596 Sextant Avenue, Port Hueneme, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
PENTHOUSE UNIT NO ONE BELOW YOU - This TWO BEDROOM unit has just been refurbished within the last year. Wood like plank flooring in the living room, dining room, kitchen and Bathroom. Newer blinds throughout and Newer gas range.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Port Hueneme
1 Unit Available
2577 Spinnaker Ave
2577 Spinnaker Avenue, Port Hueneme, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
856 sqft
Marina Village Condo- Two-bedroom, One bath single story penthouse-condo, close to beaches and shopping centers. Amenities include fresh paint, new flooring throughout, stove, dishwasher, granite counter tops.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Port Hueneme
1 Unit Available
2591 Yardarm Ave
2591 Yardarm Avenue, Port Hueneme, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
THIS NICE 2 bedroom condo close to shopping and parks and beaches ! Please call Farideh at 805-708-3617
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Port Hueneme
1 Unit Available
2696 Anchor Avenue - 1
2696 Anchor Avenue, Port Hueneme, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
892 sqft
Light & bright corner two stories condo unit with 2 bedrooms, 1 bath with brand new vanity, 1 dedicated parking spot in garage, and 892 square feet.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Port Hueneme
1 Unit Available
2584 Rudder Avenue
2584 Rudder Avenue, Port Hueneme, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
806 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath condo, located in Marina Village. This is a front unit with plenty of natural light. Laundry facility is behind the building, and nearby community pool! It is walking distance to shops, restaurants and 5 minute drive to the beach.
Results within 1 mile of Port Hueneme
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 12:36pm
South Winds
6 Units Available
Alturas Oxnard
5200 S J St, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1050 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Channel Islands
23 Units Available
The Reserve at Seabridge
3851 Harbour Island Lane, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1517 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hollywood
1 Unit Available
3334 Sunset Lane
3334 Sunset Lane, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
Hollywood Beach Condo - Harborwalk Condo located on Hollywood Beach! This 2 bedroom 2.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oxnard Shores
1 Unit Available
2214 Martinique Ln
2214 Martinique Lane, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1113 sqft
The Colony at Mandalay Bay | Oxnard | 2 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom - The Colony at Mandalay Bay, this furnished home features a single level 2 Bedroom + 2 full Bathrooms downstairs unit. Walk into your home and be greeted with an open concept living area.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Silver Strand
1 Unit Available
916 Ocean Drive
916 Ocean Drive, Channel Islands Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1041 sqft
Silverstrand | 2 bed + 1.5 bath home across the street from the beach! - Please DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS Located inboard just across from the beach, this 2 bedroom + 1.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hobson Park West
1 Unit Available
1255 JAMAICA LANE
1255 Jamaica Lane, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1222 sqft
1255 JAMAICA LANE Available 07/31/20 Desirable 2BR/2.5BATH Townhouse in California Lighthouse Gated Community - Beautiful 2 story 2 bedrooms plus 2.5 bathroom town-home in the California Lighthouse gated community.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oxnard Shores
1 Unit Available
2225 Martinique Lane
2225 Martinique Lane, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1113 sqft
2225 Martinique Lane Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom 2 bath condo Oxnard, CA - Two bedroom, two bath condo in the Colony at Mandalay Beach gated community. Two car garage, fireplace, washer & dryer in condo.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Marina West
1 Unit Available
2211 Miramar Walk
2211 Miramar Walk, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
910 sqft
Recently remodeled 2 bd 1 bth condo in the Villages directly across from the club house and pool...Beautiful green park like view from large fenced patio. Complex is across from Marina West Park and an elementary school. This is a large 910 sq. ft.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Channel Islands
1 Unit Available
1410 Windshore Way
1410 Windshore Way, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1202 sqft
Beautiful almost new 3 Story Condo at Marina Village with all the luxury at the harbor and beach. Gorgeous 3 level Condo at a Great location. Wonderful home in Port Marluna of Seabridge in The Channel Islands Harbor.
1 of 18
Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
Oxnard Shores
1 Unit Available
2135 Martinique Lane
2135 Martinique Lane, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1184 sqft
The Colony | Oxnard | 2 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom Condo - 2 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom Fully Furnished condo The Colony Community offers heated pools, spas, 2 tennis courts and a full gym. Just a short stroll to the beach and Oxnard Beach Park.
1 of 16
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Sea View Estates
1 Unit Available
3163 Kelp Lane
3163 Kelp Lane, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1051 sqft
Spacious Two Story 2BED/1.5BATH Townhome - Great 2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome in a quiet central location. Featuring fresh paint throughout. Wood laminate flooring throughout the home except for the stairs ( new carpet).
Results within 5 miles of Port Hueneme
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
Mar Vista
2 Units Available
Coastal Village
2250 East Pleasant Valley Road, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
827 sqft
A comfortable brand new luxury apartment home is waiting for you at Coastal Village. Our One, Two, and Three-bedroom apartment homes for rent in Oxnard, CA, offer the best of charming features and great amenities.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 12:06pm
Town Center
22 Units Available
Serenade at Riverpark
700 Forest Park Blvd, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,211
1100 sqft
Located conveniently off Highway 101 and in walking distance to shopping and dining. Units feature gourmet kitchens, granite countertops, fireplaces and in-home washer/dryers. Community has a pool, 24-hour gym and yoga.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:12pm
9 Units Available
Rancho Solana
2444 Alvarado St, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
843 sqft
Convenient on-site amenities include covered parking, a playground and controlled access entry. Every unit includes energy-efficient lighting, additional storage and hardwood-inspired flooring. Situated near Ventura Freeway and the Martinez Shopping Center.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Town Center
10 Units Available
Mosaic Apartments
500 Forest Park Blvd, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,399
1030 sqft
Plush homes with high ceilings, walk-in closets, and central air-conditioning in a pet-friendly community. Residents enjoy access to covered parking, a business center, and a 24-hour gym. Near The Collection Riverpark mall.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 01:05pm
$
Town Center
16 Units Available
Tempo At Riverpark
450 Forest Park Blvd, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1051 sqft
A contemporary community in RiverPark. Near beaches, parks and the farmers' market. On-site club-style fitness, yoga, spinning and pool. Stunning, sleek designs with stainless steel appliances, custom tile backsplashes and quartz countertops.
