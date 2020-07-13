95 Apartments for rent in Port Hueneme, CA with parking

Apartment List
1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Port Hueneme
109 E Channel Islands Blvd
109 East Channel Islands Boulevard, Port Hueneme, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1141 sqft
Port Hueneme | Hueneme Bay 55 + Over Community | 3 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom - Gorgeous 3 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom home located in 55+ community in the beautiful Hueneme Bay.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Port Hueneme
2581 Kayak Cove
2581 Kayak Cove, Port Hueneme, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1300 sqft
Spacious Marlborough Village Townhouse Condo! Must See!! - Extra Nice Townhouse!! Sought after Marlborough Village townhouse with one bedroom and bathroom downstairs and upstairs bedroom/bathroom and loft/office! spacious 2 car garage with direct

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Port Hueneme
2596 Gold Cove
2596 Gold Cove, Port Hueneme, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1017 sqft
Town-home in Seaside Village. Includes stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, carpet & blinds. First floor all laminate flooring. 2 car gar. with opener. Fireplace. Private patio. Laundry hookups. Complex features: pool, spa & BBQ area.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Port Hueneme
2577 Spinnaker Ave
2577 Spinnaker Avenue, Port Hueneme, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
856 sqft
Marina Village Condo- Two-bedroom, One bath single story penthouse-condo, close to beaches and shopping centers. Amenities include fresh paint, new flooring throughout, stove, dishwasher, granite counter tops.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Port Hueneme
2568 Ukiah
2568 Ukiah Street, Port Hueneme, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1481 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Port Hueneme | Hueneme Bay 55 + Community | 2 Bedroom + 3 Bathroom - ** Hueneme Bay 55 + Community ** This single story home is located in the Hueneme Bay 55+ Community with beautiful landscape and walking paths surrounding.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Port Hueneme
129 E. Scott Street
129 East Scott Street, Port Hueneme, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
1344 sqft
Port Hueneme | 4 Bedroom + 2.5 Bathroom Condo - Adorable 4 bedroom plus 2 bathroom UNFURNISHED condo in Port Hueneme.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Port Hueneme
2576 Rudder Ave.
2576 Rudder Avenue, Port Hueneme, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
856 sqft
Port Hueneme | 2 bedroom + 1 bathroom condo - Tucked away in Port Hueneme is this cute 2nd floor 2 bedroom + 1 bathroom recently remodeled condo! Open living room and dining area.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 02:19am
1 Unit Available
Port Hueneme
2696 Anchor Avenue - 1
2696 Anchor Avenue, Port Hueneme, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
892 sqft
Light & bright corner two stories condo unit with 2 bedrooms, 1 bath with brand new vanity, 1 dedicated parking spot in garage, and 892 square feet.

1 of 17

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Port Hueneme
659 Ocean View
659 Ocean View Drive, Port Hueneme, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
649 sqft
Port Hueneme Surfside II | 1 Bedroom + 1 Bathroom Condo - Welcome home to your 1 Bedroom + 1 Bathroom 3rd level condo with beautiful ocean views! Recently remodeled with new stainless steel appliances, granite, new drywall, bathroom, paint, lighting

1 of 27

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
Port Hueneme
68 W Elfin Grn
68 West Elfin Green, Port Hueneme, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1085 sqft
This is a spacious and completely remodeled 1085 sq ft 3+2 Hueneme Bay single story condominium with spacious living room opening onto travertine patio, with attached 2 car garage.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 02:19am
1 Unit Available
Port Hueneme
214 Ocean Walk Ct
214 Ocean Walk Court, Port Hueneme, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1429 sqft
Remodeled & Updated! 3 Bedroom + 2.5 Baths in a spacious home.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Port Hueneme
612 Hemlock St
612 West Hemlock Street, Port Hueneme, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
895 sqft
612 Hemlock St - 612-BJPPLL Available 07/15/20 COMING SOON!!! - Two Bedroom 1 bathroom with a Garage and Onsite Laundry. Tile flooring in the living room with carpet in the bedrooms. Light and bright with large front yard.
Results within 1 mile of Port Hueneme
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 12:29am
4 Units Available
South Winds
Alturas Oxnard
5200 S J St, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,235
1250 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
20 Units Available
Channel Islands
The Reserve at Seabridge
3851 Harbour Island Lane, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,475
1058 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1492 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Oxnard Shores
2214 Martinique Ln
2214 Martinique Lane, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1113 sqft
The Colony at Mandalay Bay | Oxnard | 2 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom - The Colony at Mandalay Bay, this furnished home features a single level 2 Bedroom + 2 full Bathrooms downstairs unit. Walk into your home and be greeted with an open concept living area.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Via Marina
3706 Via Pacifica Walk
3706 Via Pacifica Walk, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1217 sqft
Oxnard | 2 + 2 condo in Deckside Villas Community - This 2 bedroom + 2 bathroom single-level condo in Oxnard! New tile and carpet throughout. Living room features gas fireplace. Private patio can be accessed from living room and master bedroom.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hollywood
3633-3635 Ocean Dr.
3633 Ocean Dr, Channel Islands Beach, CA
5 Bedrooms
$7,450
2355 sqft
3633-3635 Ocean Dr.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Via Marina
1421 Ebb Court
1421 Ebb Court, Oxnard, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1296 sqft
Two story home in a culd-de-sac. - This lovely two story homes is located in a cul-de-sac and has been fully remodeled.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Via Marina
2960 Miramar Court
2960 Miramar Court, Oxnard, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
1850 sqft
Fantastic West-side location. Spacious home has an open and large livingroom with dining area . Family room is separate with gas burning fireplace and opens to kitchen. Quality wood laminate thru-out. No carpet.

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hollywood
3903 Ocean Drive
3903 Ocean Drive, Channel Islands Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,450
3331 sqft
Oxnard | Hollywood Beach | 3 Bedroom + 3 bathroom | Oceanfront - Exquisite Oceanfront 3 story home, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, fireplace in living area & master bedroom, open oceanfront deck on 2nd floor & 3rd floor, granite counter tops, stainless

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Via Marina
3715 Via Pacifica Walk
3715 Via Pacifica Walk, Oxnard, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1385 sqft
This is a newer remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo located in the Deckside Villas HOA with pool access. This unit has a 2 car direct access garage. New hardwood floors installed throughout with new canned LED lighting.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Marina West
1310 ALTURAS ST
1310 Alturas Street, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
910 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Condo in Oxnard - Spacious 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath condo with large enclosed patio. Appliances include a dishwasher and stove/oven. Comes with a detached 1-car garage and an assigned parking stall.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hobson Park West
1255 JAMAICA LANE
1255 Jamaica Lane, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1222 sqft
1255 JAMAICA LANE Available 07/31/20 Desirable 2BR/2.5BATH Townhouse in California Lighthouse Gated Community - Beautiful 2 story 2 bedrooms plus 2.5 bathroom town-home in the California Lighthouse gated community.

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Channel Islands
2510 Greencastle Court
2510 Greencastle Court, Oxnard, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
2237 sqft
Mandalay Bay | 3 bed + 2.5 bath home - Marina Living at its Finest! - This stunning home boasts main channel views and is situated with the feeling of open water ways all around! Upgrades abound in this Mandalay Bay home with 3 bedrooms, 2.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Port Hueneme, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Port Hueneme apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

