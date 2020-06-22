This house has been recently updated and has granite counters and a new dishwasher and stove. Large living room with wood laminate floors makes the unit look really modern. House located across from Washington Elementary. There is a shared big backyard. NO PETS if you have any questions please go to the website at www.RentHMR.com or you call out office at 909-236-5401
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 850 S. San Antonio Ave have any available units?
850 S. San Antonio Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 850 S. San Antonio Ave have?
Some of 850 S. San Antonio Ave's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 850 S. San Antonio Ave currently offering any rent specials?
850 S. San Antonio Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.