850 S. San Antonio Ave

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated range

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors range recently renovated Property Amenities

This house has been recently updated and has granite counters and a new dishwasher and stove. Large living room with wood laminate floors makes the unit look really modern. House located across from Washington Elementary. There is a shared big backyard. NO PETS if you have any questions please go to the website at www.RentHMR.com or you call out office at 909-236-5401