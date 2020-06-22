All apartments in Pomona
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:14 AM

850 S. San Antonio Ave

850 South San Antonio Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

850 South San Antonio Avenue, Pomona, CA 91766

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This house has been recently updated and has granite counters and a new dishwasher and stove. Large living room with wood laminate floors makes the unit look really modern. House located across from Washington Elementary. There is a shared big backyard. NO PETS if you have any questions please go to the website at www.RentHMR.com or you call out office at 909-236-5401

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 850 S. San Antonio Ave have any available units?
850 S. San Antonio Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 850 S. San Antonio Ave have?
Some of 850 S. San Antonio Ave's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 850 S. San Antonio Ave currently offering any rent specials?
850 S. San Antonio Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 850 S. San Antonio Ave pet-friendly?
No, 850 S. San Antonio Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 850 S. San Antonio Ave offer parking?
No, 850 S. San Antonio Ave does not offer parking.
Does 850 S. San Antonio Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 850 S. San Antonio Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 850 S. San Antonio Ave have a pool?
No, 850 S. San Antonio Ave does not have a pool.
Does 850 S. San Antonio Ave have accessible units?
No, 850 S. San Antonio Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 850 S. San Antonio Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 850 S. San Antonio Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 850 S. San Antonio Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 850 S. San Antonio Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
