Pomona, CA
837 Sunburst Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

837 Sunburst Way

837 Sunburst Way · No Longer Available
Location

837 Sunburst Way, Pomona, CA 91767

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Located in the desirable and quiet Bonita Village Community, this beautiful townhouse is a dream come true. Newly Built in 2016, this tri-level home features 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms total. The main level features a master suite - perfect for in-laws or guests. Brand new carpet and paint throughout the whole house. The Second level has an open concept layout with family room, dining room, and gourmet kitchen. Beautifully finished cabinets with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The Third level has 2 large master suites and is bright and airy with lots of natural lights. There is an inside laundry and attached 2 car garage for ease of use. Washer/dryer/refrigerator all included. Conveniently located near Metro Link and minutes away from Downtown Claremont, La Verne, Claremont College, University of La Verne, and Cal Poly Pomona.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 837 Sunburst Way have any available units?
837 Sunburst Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 837 Sunburst Way have?
Some of 837 Sunburst Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 837 Sunburst Way currently offering any rent specials?
837 Sunburst Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 837 Sunburst Way pet-friendly?
No, 837 Sunburst Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 837 Sunburst Way offer parking?
Yes, 837 Sunburst Way does offer parking.
Does 837 Sunburst Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 837 Sunburst Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 837 Sunburst Way have a pool?
No, 837 Sunburst Way does not have a pool.
Does 837 Sunburst Way have accessible units?
No, 837 Sunburst Way does not have accessible units.
Does 837 Sunburst Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 837 Sunburst Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 837 Sunburst Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 837 Sunburst Way does not have units with air conditioning.
