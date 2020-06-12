837 Sunburst Way

Amenities

Located in the desirable and quiet Bonita Village Community, this beautiful townhouse is a dream come true. Newly Built in 2016, this tri-level home features 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms total. The main level features a master suite - perfect for in-laws or guests. Brand new carpet and paint throughout the whole house. The Second level has an open concept layout with family room, dining room, and gourmet kitchen. Beautifully finished cabinets with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The Third level has 2 large master suites and is bright and airy with lots of natural lights. There is an inside laundry and attached 2 car garage for ease of use. Washer/dryer/refrigerator all included. Conveniently located near Metro Link and minutes away from Downtown Claremont, La Verne, Claremont College, University of La Verne, and Cal Poly Pomona.