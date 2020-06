Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities garage

APPLICATION PENDING... Single story Pomona home on a treelined street. This home has new carpet and paint with neutral colors, dual pane windows, central a/c and heat, and a spacious floor plan. The yards are very little maintenance with drought tolerant landscaping. You can tell this home is loved and well-maintained. Call us today to schedule a tour, you'll want to move in tomorrow. This property has a no pets/no smoking policy.