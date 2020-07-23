711 S Currier St

Amenities

2 bedrooms, 1 bath home. Refinished kitchen with new quartz counter tops, fixtures, hardware and lighting. Appliance voucher provided for stainless steel range, dishwasher and microwave-hood (provided a close of escrow). Laminate wood flooring in living room, dining room, kitchen and bath. New carpet in bedrooms. Ceiling fans in living room and bedrooms. Bathroom refinished including new fixtures and lighting. New interior and exterior paint. Backyard has large covered patio looking out to large manicured lawn. Newly landscaped front yard. 2 car attached garage.



(RLNE4921713)