Pomona, CA
711 S Currier St
Last updated June 4 2019 at 9:35 AM

711 S Currier St

711 South Currier Street · No Longer Available
Location

711 South Currier Street, Pomona, CA 91766

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 bedrooms, 1 bath home. Refinished kitchen with new quartz counter tops, fixtures, hardware and lighting. Appliance voucher provided for stainless steel range, dishwasher and microwave-hood (provided a close of escrow). Laminate wood flooring in living room, dining room, kitchen and bath. New carpet in bedrooms. Ceiling fans in living room and bedrooms. Bathroom refinished including new fixtures and lighting. New interior and exterior paint. Backyard has large covered patio looking out to large manicured lawn. Newly landscaped front yard. 2 car attached garage.

(RLNE4921713)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 711 S Currier St have any available units?
711 S Currier St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 711 S Currier St have?
Some of 711 S Currier St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 711 S Currier St currently offering any rent specials?
711 S Currier St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 711 S Currier St pet-friendly?
Yes, 711 S Currier St is pet friendly.
Does 711 S Currier St offer parking?
Yes, 711 S Currier St offers parking.
Does 711 S Currier St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 711 S Currier St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 711 S Currier St have a pool?
No, 711 S Currier St does not have a pool.
Does 711 S Currier St have accessible units?
No, 711 S Currier St does not have accessible units.
Does 711 S Currier St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 711 S Currier St has units with dishwashers.
Does 711 S Currier St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 711 S Currier St has units with air conditioning.
