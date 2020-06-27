All apartments in Pomona
Find more places like 705 Banyan Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pomona, CA
/
705 Banyan Way
Last updated August 4 2019 at 7:04 AM

705 Banyan Way

705 Banyan Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pomona
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

705 Banyan Way, Pomona, CA 91767

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
Very New Detached Tri Level Home in a Gated Community near Claremont Village and La Verne Entertainment. Spacious 1850 SQFT Living Area with Private Yard and Balcony. 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths. Convenient 2 Car Attached Garage. Open Floor Plan Living Area, Kitchen and Laundry Room on 2nd level with Soaring 9 Foot Ceilings. Beautiful Granite Countertop and a Large Island in Kitchen for Gourmet Cooking. Stainless Steel GE Appliances. Tankless Water Heater. Community is also facilitated with Public BBQ Grills, Picnic Area, Tot Lot and Turf Open Play Area. Minutes Away from Metro Link Station I-10 and 210 FWY. *For Directions, many car GPS does not show address since it is a new community. Please Google: “The Grove Richmond American Pomona” or use your phone Google map for direction

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 705 Banyan Way have any available units?
705 Banyan Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 705 Banyan Way have?
Some of 705 Banyan Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 705 Banyan Way currently offering any rent specials?
705 Banyan Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 705 Banyan Way pet-friendly?
No, 705 Banyan Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 705 Banyan Way offer parking?
Yes, 705 Banyan Way offers parking.
Does 705 Banyan Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 705 Banyan Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 705 Banyan Way have a pool?
No, 705 Banyan Way does not have a pool.
Does 705 Banyan Way have accessible units?
No, 705 Banyan Way does not have accessible units.
Does 705 Banyan Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 705 Banyan Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 705 Banyan Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 705 Banyan Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Monterey Station
180 E Monterey Ave
Pomona, CA 91767
Terramonte Apartments
150 W Foothill Blvd
Pomona, CA 91767
eaves Phillips Ranch
400 Appian Way
Pomona, CA 91766

Similar Pages

Pomona 1 BedroomsPomona 2 Bedrooms
Pomona Apartments with ParkingPomona Apartments with Pool
Pomona Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CA
Brea, CAPlacentia, CAVictorville, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State Polytechnic University-PomonaWestern University of Health Sciences
California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton