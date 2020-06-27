705 Banyan Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground bbq/grill garage new construction

Very New Detached Tri Level Home in a Gated Community near Claremont Village and La Verne Entertainment. Spacious 1850 SQFT Living Area with Private Yard and Balcony. 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths. Convenient 2 Car Attached Garage. Open Floor Plan Living Area, Kitchen and Laundry Room on 2nd level with Soaring 9 Foot Ceilings. Beautiful Granite Countertop and a Large Island in Kitchen for Gourmet Cooking. Stainless Steel GE Appliances. Tankless Water Heater. Community is also facilitated with Public BBQ Grills, Picnic Area, Tot Lot and Turf Open Play Area. Minutes Away from Metro Link Station I-10 and 210 FWY. *For Directions, many car GPS does not show address since it is a new community. Please Google: “The Grove Richmond American Pomona” or use your phone Google map for direction