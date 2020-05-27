All apartments in Pomona
387 E Kingsley
Last updated July 17 2019 at 2:54 PM

387 E Kingsley

387 East Kingsley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

387 East Kingsley Avenue, Pomona, CA 91767

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
range
oven
Single story bungalow in historic district. Large 4 bedroom with 2 baths. All the charm of yesteryear- front porch-crown molding and built in hutch. Living room and formal dining room with beautiful hardwood floors. Spacious kitchen with abundant cabinets. Separate laundry room. Front and back yard. Alley access to 2 car detached garage. This is the front home. one of three residences on the lot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 387 E Kingsley have any available units?
387 E Kingsley doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 387 E Kingsley have?
Some of 387 E Kingsley's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 387 E Kingsley currently offering any rent specials?
387 E Kingsley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 387 E Kingsley pet-friendly?
No, 387 E Kingsley is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 387 E Kingsley offer parking?
Yes, 387 E Kingsley offers parking.
Does 387 E Kingsley have units with washers and dryers?
No, 387 E Kingsley does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 387 E Kingsley have a pool?
No, 387 E Kingsley does not have a pool.
Does 387 E Kingsley have accessible units?
No, 387 E Kingsley does not have accessible units.
Does 387 E Kingsley have units with dishwashers?
No, 387 E Kingsley does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 387 E Kingsley have units with air conditioning?
No, 387 E Kingsley does not have units with air conditioning.
