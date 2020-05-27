387 E Kingsley

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage range oven

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Single story bungalow in historic district. Large 4 bedroom with 2 baths. All the charm of yesteryear- front porch-crown molding and built in hutch. Living room and formal dining room with beautiful hardwood floors. Spacious kitchen with abundant cabinets. Separate laundry room. Front and back yard. Alley access to 2 car detached garage. This is the front home. one of three residences on the lot.