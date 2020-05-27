All apartments in Pomona
Last updated October 28 2019 at 8:03 PM

3633 Legato Court

3633 Legato Court · No Longer Available
Location

3633 Legato Court, Pomona, CA 91766

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
This condo has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom with a loft is ideal for a small family. The living space is open to kitchen/dining/living. The beautiful wood laminate flooring throughout the unit makes it easy to maintain.

As you enter you will find the kitchen with granite countertops. The dining area can fit a table for 6 to 8 depending on the shape of the table. Your living area has a fireplace in the corner right before you walk out to the nice size balcony/patio.

In this community, you will enjoy great amenities such as the clubhouse, spa, and pool. For your pets, there are designated areas to take them out on walks. This is the complex you and your family have been looking for.

This condo is truly a rental-jewel in Pomona: Great upgrades, 24hr security, close driving proximity to the beach, Disneyland, Raging Waters.

This home is available for move-in on Oct 1, 2019.

** The Rently lockbox will be at the back gate by the church. Walkthrough the gate make a shape right it's the second building on the right.
This home is pet-friendly with a fee per month/pet rent and $250 per pet deposit. Maximum two pets.

*****

Call today!!

Professionally managed by Formatic Property Management, Inc., offering excellent customer service, the latest in technology, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Formatic Property Management, Inc.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3633 Legato Court have any available units?
3633 Legato Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 3633 Legato Court have?
Some of 3633 Legato Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3633 Legato Court currently offering any rent specials?
3633 Legato Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3633 Legato Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3633 Legato Court is pet friendly.
Does 3633 Legato Court offer parking?
No, 3633 Legato Court does not offer parking.
Does 3633 Legato Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3633 Legato Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3633 Legato Court have a pool?
Yes, 3633 Legato Court has a pool.
Does 3633 Legato Court have accessible units?
No, 3633 Legato Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3633 Legato Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3633 Legato Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3633 Legato Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3633 Legato Court does not have units with air conditioning.

