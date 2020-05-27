3633 Legato Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

This condo has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom with a loft is ideal for a small family. The living space is open to kitchen/dining/living. The beautiful wood laminate flooring throughout the unit makes it easy to maintain.



As you enter you will find the kitchen with granite countertops. The dining area can fit a table for 6 to 8 depending on the shape of the table. Your living area has a fireplace in the corner right before you walk out to the nice size balcony/patio.



In this community, you will enjoy great amenities such as the clubhouse, spa, and pool. For your pets, there are designated areas to take them out on walks. This is the complex you and your family have been looking for.



This condo is truly a rental-jewel in Pomona: Great upgrades, 24hr security, close driving proximity to the beach, Disneyland, Raging Waters.



This home is available for move-in on Oct 1, 2019.



** The Rently lockbox will be at the back gate by the church. Walkthrough the gate make a shape right it's the second building on the right.

This home is pet-friendly with a fee per month/pet rent and $250 per pet deposit. Maximum two pets.



Professionally managed by Formatic Property Management, Inc., offering excellent customer service, the latest in technology, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.