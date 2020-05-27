352 Adobe Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated walk in closets playground

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry playground garage

Welcome to the gated community with only 26 single detached homes. There are no attached neighbors, lives just like a single family home. Renovated with lots of natural light coming in to this welcoming place you can call home. This home is very clean, very cozy, and very inviting. Home features a patio and balcony, laundry room upstairs, dual paned windows, clean kitchen with appliances, new paint, and newer carpet throughout. 2-car attached garage with direct access - garage door is new. All 4 bedrooms are upstairs with multiple windows so lots of natural lighting in every room. The master bedroom is very spacious with large walk-in closet and separate shower and bathtub. All kitchen appliances will be included. Community has a playground and small park. It is in a highly desirable area of Pomona, near Western University, Cal Poly Pomona, Pomona college, and Mt Sac. Also conveniently located near shopping centers, and freeway access. Hurry this one will go Quick. Property will only be available for purchase for a limited time.