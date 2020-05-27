All apartments in Pomona
Find more places like 352 Adobe Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pomona, CA
/
352 Adobe Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

352 Adobe Lane

352 Adobe Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pomona
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

352 Adobe Lane, Pomona, CA 91767

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
garage
Welcome to the gated community with only 26 single detached homes. There are no attached neighbors, lives just like a single family home. Renovated with lots of natural light coming in to this welcoming place you can call home. This home is very clean, very cozy, and very inviting. Home features a patio and balcony, laundry room upstairs, dual paned windows, clean kitchen with appliances, new paint, and newer carpet throughout. 2-car attached garage with direct access - garage door is new. All 4 bedrooms are upstairs with multiple windows so lots of natural lighting in every room. The master bedroom is very spacious with large walk-in closet and separate shower and bathtub. All kitchen appliances will be included. Community has a playground and small park. It is in a highly desirable area of Pomona, near Western University, Cal Poly Pomona, Pomona college, and Mt Sac. Also conveniently located near shopping centers, and freeway access. Hurry this one will go Quick. Property will only be available for purchase for a limited time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 352 Adobe Lane have any available units?
352 Adobe Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 352 Adobe Lane have?
Some of 352 Adobe Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 352 Adobe Lane currently offering any rent specials?
352 Adobe Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 352 Adobe Lane pet-friendly?
No, 352 Adobe Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 352 Adobe Lane offer parking?
Yes, 352 Adobe Lane does offer parking.
Does 352 Adobe Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 352 Adobe Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 352 Adobe Lane have a pool?
No, 352 Adobe Lane does not have a pool.
Does 352 Adobe Lane have accessible units?
No, 352 Adobe Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 352 Adobe Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 352 Adobe Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 352 Adobe Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 352 Adobe Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Terramonte Apartments
150 W Foothill Blvd
Pomona, CA 91767
eaves Phillips Ranch
400 Appian Way
Pomona, CA 91766
Monterey Station
180 E Monterey Ave
Pomona, CA 91767

Similar Pages

Pomona 1 BedroomsPomona 2 Bedrooms
Pomona Apartments with ParkingPomona Apartments with Pool
Pomona Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CA
Brea, CAPlacentia, CAVictorville, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State Polytechnic University-PomonaWestern University of Health Sciences
California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton