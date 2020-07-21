29 Sunset Ridge Circle

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Stunning Phillips Ranch property is now available for your enjoyment! This home features 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths and 2,161 sq ft of living space. As you enter the formal sitting and dining area, you will immediately appreciate the vaulted ceilings and natural light from the plentiful windows. The Laminate flooring thought the home is a show stopper! Enter into the kitchen and prepare to have your breath taken away! The kitchen has been fully updated with modern cabinets and stainless steel appliances! As you enter into the living room. You will notice the cozy fireplace and wet bar! Down the hall you'll find a downstairs bedroom and full bath, perfect for guests or a home office, as well as a laundry room with plenty of storage. Upstairs you'll find the remaining 3 bedrooms, including the master suite. The master offers another fireplace, large walk-in closet, and fully remodeled bathroom. The bathroom is just glamorous! No expense spared! The backyard is spacious, complete with large covered patio. Perfect for entertaining. Don't wait, this is a prime location and is sure to rent quickly!



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Pomona Unified School District

UTILITIES: Tenant Responsible for all utilities

LANDSCAPING: Tenant billed $75 monthly

PET POLICY: Small pets may be allowed. Submit photo with application.