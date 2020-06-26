All apartments in Pomona
2727 Fountain Street

2727 Fountain Street · No Longer Available
Location

2727 Fountain Street, Pomona, CA 91767

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
pool
playground
hot tub
Welcome to The Arbours! A beautiful gated community in North Pomona. This home features 5 bedrooms (one downstairs) and three bathrooms (also one downstairs). Enjoy the spacious living room, family room, and kitchen. Upstairs is a loft, three bedrooms, a hall bath, the laundry room, and the master suite and bath. The backyard is low-maintenance and a gardener is included in the rent. The community features a swimming pool, spa, playground, and is gated for community security. This home has solar panels, so the electricity generated monthly by those panels is included in the rent. This home is very close to both La Verne and Claremont, local schools, colleges and activities. Easy access to transportation services as well! Come take a look!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2727 Fountain Street have any available units?
2727 Fountain Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 2727 Fountain Street have?
Some of 2727 Fountain Street's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2727 Fountain Street currently offering any rent specials?
2727 Fountain Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2727 Fountain Street pet-friendly?
No, 2727 Fountain Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 2727 Fountain Street offer parking?
Yes, 2727 Fountain Street offers parking.
Does 2727 Fountain Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2727 Fountain Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2727 Fountain Street have a pool?
Yes, 2727 Fountain Street has a pool.
Does 2727 Fountain Street have accessible units?
No, 2727 Fountain Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2727 Fountain Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2727 Fountain Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2727 Fountain Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2727 Fountain Street does not have units with air conditioning.
