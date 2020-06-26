2727 Fountain Street

Amenities

Welcome to The Arbours! A beautiful gated community in North Pomona. This home features 5 bedrooms (one downstairs) and three bathrooms (also one downstairs). Enjoy the spacious living room, family room, and kitchen. Upstairs is a loft, three bedrooms, a hall bath, the laundry room, and the master suite and bath. The backyard is low-maintenance and a gardener is included in the rent. The community features a swimming pool, spa, playground, and is gated for community security. This home has solar panels, so the electricity generated monthly by those panels is included in the rent. This home is very close to both La Verne and Claremont, local schools, colleges and activities. Easy access to transportation services as well! Come take a look!