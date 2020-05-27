2719 Crimson Way

Amenities

A beautiful pool-side town home at Bonita Village in North Pomona with two balconies overlooking the community pool and panoramic views from. This Residence 4 floor plan is a tri-level unit with a bedroom suite with private bath and walk-in closet on first floor, 2nd level open floor living space consists of a spacious kitchen with granite counter tops, stand alone dual oven/range combo, counter-dept refrigerator, dark cabinetry, wall-to-wall pantry, a large island for breakfast, a separate tech center, living and dining combo, and a private balcony overlooking the community pool/spa/BBQ and mountains. On third floor, there are master suite with walk-in closet, master bath with dual sinks and a shower, a private balcony with views, and a 3rd large bedroom suite with its own walk-in closet and private bath. In the hall between the two bedrooms is the laundry closet equipped with washer and dryer. The community pool/spa and BBQ is great place to meet your neighbors and for your enjoyment. Home was built to ENERGY STAR® standards. Bonita Village is desirable for those favor family oriented small town friendliness and charm within a short stroll to the Claremont Village commercial establishments and Claremont Colleges, and short distance to Casa Colima Pain Center, Pomona Valley Hospital, the charming La Verne Old Town, La Verne University. Easy access to Metrolink, 210 and 10 freeways. NO PETS. Call Hwei-chu at 9097289837 for viewing.