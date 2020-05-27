All apartments in Pomona
Find more places like 2719 Crimson Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pomona, CA
/
2719 Crimson Way
Last updated May 17 2019 at 6:14 AM

2719 Crimson Way

2719 Crimson Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pomona
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2719 Crimson Way, Pomona, CA 91767

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
A beautiful pool-side town home at Bonita Village in North Pomona with two balconies overlooking the community pool and panoramic views from. This Residence 4 floor plan is a tri-level unit with a bedroom suite with private bath and walk-in closet on first floor, 2nd level open floor living space consists of a spacious kitchen with granite counter tops, stand alone dual oven/range combo, counter-dept refrigerator, dark cabinetry, wall-to-wall pantry, a large island for breakfast, a separate tech center, living and dining combo, and a private balcony overlooking the community pool/spa/BBQ and mountains. On third floor, there are master suite with walk-in closet, master bath with dual sinks and a shower, a private balcony with views, and a 3rd large bedroom suite with its own walk-in closet and private bath. In the hall between the two bedrooms is the laundry closet equipped with washer and dryer. The community pool/spa and BBQ is great place to meet your neighbors and for your enjoyment. Home was built to ENERGY STAR® standards. Bonita Village is desirable for those favor family oriented small town friendliness and charm within a short stroll to the Claremont Village commercial establishments and Claremont Colleges, and short distance to Casa Colima Pain Center, Pomona Valley Hospital, the charming La Verne Old Town, La Verne University. Easy access to Metrolink, 210 and 10 freeways. NO PETS. Call Hwei-chu at 9097289837 for viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2719 Crimson Way have any available units?
2719 Crimson Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 2719 Crimson Way have?
Some of 2719 Crimson Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2719 Crimson Way currently offering any rent specials?
2719 Crimson Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2719 Crimson Way pet-friendly?
No, 2719 Crimson Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 2719 Crimson Way offer parking?
Yes, 2719 Crimson Way offers parking.
Does 2719 Crimson Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2719 Crimson Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2719 Crimson Way have a pool?
Yes, 2719 Crimson Way has a pool.
Does 2719 Crimson Way have accessible units?
No, 2719 Crimson Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2719 Crimson Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2719 Crimson Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 2719 Crimson Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2719 Crimson Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Terramonte Apartments
150 W Foothill Blvd
Pomona, CA 91767
Monterey Station
180 E Monterey Ave
Pomona, CA 91767
eaves Phillips Ranch
400 Appian Way
Pomona, CA 91766

Similar Pages

Pomona 1 BedroomsPomona 2 Bedrooms
Pomona Apartments with ParkingPomona Apartments with Pool
Pomona Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CA
Brea, CAPlacentia, CAVictorville, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State Polytechnic University-PomonaWestern University of Health Sciences
California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton