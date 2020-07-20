26 Quiet Hills Road

Amenities

Located in one of the most desired areas of North Pomona! Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the gorgeous community of Phillips Ranch. Beautifully remodeled kitchen featuring gorgeous cherry wood cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances as well as a spacious pantry with plenty of shelving for storage. Other features include a warm and cozy fireplace in the large formal living room, separate formal dining room and family room with direct access to covered patio perfect for entertaining. Large landscaped backyard for the kids to play with mature fruit trees including orange, lemon and an avocado tree in bloom! Two full bathrooms fully upgraded with marble sinks and tops with beautiful cabinetry. Master bath has jacuzzi tub, large & spacious walk in closet and double french doors with venetian blinds. Central Air & Heat to keep you comfortable year round! 2 car attached garage with plenty of space for extra storage.