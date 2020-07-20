All apartments in Pomona
Pomona, CA
26 Quiet Hills Road
26 Quiet Hills Road

26 Quiet Hills Road · No Longer Available
Location

26 Quiet Hills Road, Pomona, CA 91766

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located in one of the most desired areas of North Pomona! Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the gorgeous community of Phillips Ranch. Beautifully remodeled kitchen featuring gorgeous cherry wood cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances as well as a spacious pantry with plenty of shelving for storage. Other features include a warm and cozy fireplace in the large formal living room, separate formal dining room and family room with direct access to covered patio perfect for entertaining. Large landscaped backyard for the kids to play with mature fruit trees including orange, lemon and an avocado tree in bloom! Two full bathrooms fully upgraded with marble sinks and tops with beautiful cabinetry. Master bath has jacuzzi tub, large & spacious walk in closet and double french doors with venetian blinds. Central Air & Heat to keep you comfortable year round! 2 car attached garage with plenty of space for extra storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 Quiet Hills Road have any available units?
26 Quiet Hills Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 26 Quiet Hills Road have?
Some of 26 Quiet Hills Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 Quiet Hills Road currently offering any rent specials?
26 Quiet Hills Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 Quiet Hills Road pet-friendly?
No, 26 Quiet Hills Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 26 Quiet Hills Road offer parking?
Yes, 26 Quiet Hills Road offers parking.
Does 26 Quiet Hills Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26 Quiet Hills Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 Quiet Hills Road have a pool?
No, 26 Quiet Hills Road does not have a pool.
Does 26 Quiet Hills Road have accessible units?
No, 26 Quiet Hills Road does not have accessible units.
Does 26 Quiet Hills Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26 Quiet Hills Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 26 Quiet Hills Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 26 Quiet Hills Road has units with air conditioning.
