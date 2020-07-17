All apartments in Pomona
Home
/
Pomona, CA
/
1743 Home Terrace
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

1743 Home Terrace

1743 Home Terrace Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1743 Home Terrace Drive, Pomona, CA 91768

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Available 07/25/20 Home Terrace - Property Id: 306653

Remodelled 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom townhouse in a gated complex. 2 swimming pools, 1 tennis court in a green setting.

The property features tile floors, granite countertops, a large patio and enclosed 1 car garage. Laundry hook ups inside the house.

Conveniently located off of 10 fwy @ Fairplex exit and very close to Cal Poly Pomona and The Fairplex.

We are not accepting any applications now. Please check back after 7/10/2020
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/306653
Property Id 306653

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5896197)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1743 Home Terrace have any available units?
1743 Home Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 1743 Home Terrace have?
Some of 1743 Home Terrace's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1743 Home Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
1743 Home Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1743 Home Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 1743 Home Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 1743 Home Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 1743 Home Terrace offers parking.
Does 1743 Home Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1743 Home Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1743 Home Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 1743 Home Terrace has a pool.
Does 1743 Home Terrace have accessible units?
No, 1743 Home Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 1743 Home Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1743 Home Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 1743 Home Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 1743 Home Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
