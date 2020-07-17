1743 Home Terrace

Amenities
Available 07/25/20 Home Terrace - Property Id: 306653
Remodelled 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom townhouse in a gated complex. 2 swimming pools, 1 tennis court in a green setting.
The property features tile floors, granite countertops, a large patio and enclosed 1 car garage. Laundry hook ups inside the house.
Conveniently located off of 10 fwy @ Fairplex exit and very close to Cal Poly Pomona and The Fairplex.
We are not accepting any applications now. Please check back after 7/10/2020
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/306653
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5896197)