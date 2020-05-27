All apartments in Pomona
1735 Lockwood Lane

1735 Lockwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1735 Lockwood Lane, Pomona, CA 91766

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Two-story home located in the quiet gated community of Jasmine Court in Pomona. Cul-de-sac location and a walking distance to Garey High School. Property features an open floor plan with 4 bedrooms 3 full baths and two car garage. First floor has one bedroom, one full bathroom and a Laundry room for your convenience. Direct Garage access from inside. Fireplace in the Dining/Family room, spacious kitchen with recess lights. Centrally located near local shopping centers and grocery stores, just minutes from 60/10/57 freeway. Text listing agent at (626) 672-9908 for showing. Thank you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1735 Lockwood Lane have any available units?
1735 Lockwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
Is 1735 Lockwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1735 Lockwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1735 Lockwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1735 Lockwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 1735 Lockwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1735 Lockwood Lane offers parking.
Does 1735 Lockwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1735 Lockwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1735 Lockwood Lane have a pool?
No, 1735 Lockwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1735 Lockwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 1735 Lockwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1735 Lockwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1735 Lockwood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1735 Lockwood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1735 Lockwood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
