1735 Lockwood Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Two-story home located in the quiet gated community of Jasmine Court in Pomona. Cul-de-sac location and a walking distance to Garey High School. Property features an open floor plan with 4 bedrooms 3 full baths and two car garage. First floor has one bedroom, one full bathroom and a Laundry room for your convenience. Direct Garage access from inside. Fireplace in the Dining/Family room, spacious kitchen with recess lights. Centrally located near local shopping centers and grocery stores, just minutes from 60/10/57 freeway. Text listing agent at (626) 672-9908 for showing. Thank you.