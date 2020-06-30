158 W. Grove St Unit 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

GREAT NORTH POMONA CONDO, CLAREMONT BORDER 2+1.5 AVAILABLE NOW! - Quiet two-story, 2 bed 1.5 bath condo between La Verne and Claremont, 2 blocks South of Foothill Blvd, on a lovely tree-lined street, has many amenities other condos or apartments in the area do not offer. This home has a one-car attached garage with a washer and dryer and storage space; an additional assigned parking space outside of garage and a private, fully fenced landscaped backyard with a patio cover and a storage shed. The downstairs level has a living room, kitchen and guest bathroom and the upstairs has two generously sized bedrooms and a shared full bathroom. Freshly painted throughout and new flooring upstairs makes it move-in ready! Enjoy all the benefits of a community private pool and picnic area and none of the maintenance. Close to colleges and hospitals and walking distance to shopping and public transportation.



(RLNE5183958)