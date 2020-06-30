All apartments in Pomona
Last updated December 3 2019 at 11:55 AM

158 W. Grove St Unit 2

158 West Grove Street · No Longer Available
Location

158 West Grove Street, Pomona, CA 91767

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
GREAT NORTH POMONA CONDO, CLAREMONT BORDER 2+1.5 AVAILABLE NOW! - Quiet two-story, 2 bed 1.5 bath condo between La Verne and Claremont, 2 blocks South of Foothill Blvd, on a lovely tree-lined street, has many amenities other condos or apartments in the area do not offer. This home has a one-car attached garage with a washer and dryer and storage space; an additional assigned parking space outside of garage and a private, fully fenced landscaped backyard with a patio cover and a storage shed. The downstairs level has a living room, kitchen and guest bathroom and the upstairs has two generously sized bedrooms and a shared full bathroom. Freshly painted throughout and new flooring upstairs makes it move-in ready! Enjoy all the benefits of a community private pool and picnic area and none of the maintenance. Close to colleges and hospitals and walking distance to shopping and public transportation.

(RLNE5183958)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 158 W. Grove St Unit 2 have any available units?
158 W. Grove St Unit 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 158 W. Grove St Unit 2 have?
Some of 158 W. Grove St Unit 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 158 W. Grove St Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
158 W. Grove St Unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 158 W. Grove St Unit 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 158 W. Grove St Unit 2 is pet friendly.
Does 158 W. Grove St Unit 2 offer parking?
Yes, 158 W. Grove St Unit 2 offers parking.
Does 158 W. Grove St Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 158 W. Grove St Unit 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 158 W. Grove St Unit 2 have a pool?
Yes, 158 W. Grove St Unit 2 has a pool.
Does 158 W. Grove St Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 158 W. Grove St Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 158 W. Grove St Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 158 W. Grove St Unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 158 W. Grove St Unit 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 158 W. Grove St Unit 2 does not have units with air conditioning.

