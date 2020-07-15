All apartments in Pomona
1516 Cobblestone Lane

Location

1516 Cobblestone Lane, Pomona, CA 91767

Amenities

garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful tri-level condo in the gated community of Cobblestone. This well maintained community consisted of well landscaped greens, sparkling pool, and playgrounds. The fresh painted and newly installed bathroom tiles house offers bright and airy open concept on the main floor. It features 3 large sized bedrooms with a bonus room on the basement. It can be used as a den, a entertainment center, or as an extra bedroom. The condo is adjacent to Claremont and is just minutes to Fwy 10 and walk distance to restaurant and shopping centers. Come and see this convenient yet quite property, 1516 Cobblestone Lane.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1516 Cobblestone Lane have any available units?
1516 Cobblestone Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
Is 1516 Cobblestone Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1516 Cobblestone Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1516 Cobblestone Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1516 Cobblestone Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 1516 Cobblestone Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1516 Cobblestone Lane offers parking.
Does 1516 Cobblestone Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1516 Cobblestone Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1516 Cobblestone Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1516 Cobblestone Lane has a pool.
Does 1516 Cobblestone Lane have accessible units?
No, 1516 Cobblestone Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1516 Cobblestone Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1516 Cobblestone Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1516 Cobblestone Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1516 Cobblestone Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
