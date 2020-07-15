Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Beautiful tri-level condo in the gated community of Cobblestone. This well maintained community consisted of well landscaped greens, sparkling pool, and playgrounds. The fresh painted and newly installed bathroom tiles house offers bright and airy open concept on the main floor. It features 3 large sized bedrooms with a bonus room on the basement. It can be used as a den, a entertainment center, or as an extra bedroom. The condo is adjacent to Claremont and is just minutes to Fwy 10 and walk distance to restaurant and shopping centers. Come and see this convenient yet quite property, 1516 Cobblestone Lane.