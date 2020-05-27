151 Carrotwood Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry pool hot tub

This lovely home is not your typical rental property. It is immaculate and well cared for, even the landscaping is in pristine condition. With four bedrooms and three full baths, there is plenty of room to roam. The large kitchen offers a multitude of cabinets, counter space, an island, stove, dishwasher, microwave and is open to a spacious family room with a fireplace and a french door that leads to the back yard and lattice-covered patio. There are vaulted ceilings, large closets and an upstairs laundry room off of the open loft that also provides a study area. The huge master bedroom and bath includes a ceiling fan, an over-sized, walk-in closet and dual sinks. This home has it all including a common area swimming pool, spa, play area and all inside a wonderful gated community. The landlord is looking for someone with excellent credit scores above 690, good references and non-smokers who will love this home as much as she does. Please no pets.