All apartments in Pomona
Find more places like 151 Carrotwood Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pomona, CA
/
151 Carrotwood Lane
Last updated July 23 2019 at 7:27 AM

151 Carrotwood Lane

151 Carrotwood Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pomona
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

151 Carrotwood Lane, Pomona, CA 91767

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
This lovely home is not your typical rental property. It is immaculate and well cared for, even the landscaping is in pristine condition. With four bedrooms and three full baths, there is plenty of room to roam. The large kitchen offers a multitude of cabinets, counter space, an island, stove, dishwasher, microwave and is open to a spacious family room with a fireplace and a french door that leads to the back yard and lattice-covered patio. There are vaulted ceilings, large closets and an upstairs laundry room off of the open loft that also provides a study area. The huge master bedroom and bath includes a ceiling fan, an over-sized, walk-in closet and dual sinks. This home has it all including a common area swimming pool, spa, play area and all inside a wonderful gated community. The landlord is looking for someone with excellent credit scores above 690, good references and non-smokers who will love this home as much as she does. Please no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 151 Carrotwood Lane have any available units?
151 Carrotwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 151 Carrotwood Lane have?
Some of 151 Carrotwood Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 151 Carrotwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
151 Carrotwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 151 Carrotwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 151 Carrotwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 151 Carrotwood Lane offer parking?
No, 151 Carrotwood Lane does not offer parking.
Does 151 Carrotwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 151 Carrotwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 151 Carrotwood Lane have a pool?
Yes, 151 Carrotwood Lane has a pool.
Does 151 Carrotwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 151 Carrotwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 151 Carrotwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 151 Carrotwood Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 151 Carrotwood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 151 Carrotwood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Terramonte Apartments
150 W Foothill Blvd
Pomona, CA 91767
eaves Phillips Ranch
400 Appian Way
Pomona, CA 91766
Monterey Station
180 E Monterey Ave
Pomona, CA 91767

Similar Pages

Pomona 1 BedroomsPomona 2 Bedrooms
Pomona Apartments with ParkingPomona Apartments with Pool
Pomona Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CA
Brea, CAPlacentia, CAVictorville, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State Polytechnic University-PomonaWestern University of Health Sciences
California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton