Home
/
Pomona, CA
/
1417 Ledgestone Ln
Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:45 PM

1417 Ledgestone Ln

1417 Ledgestone Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1417 Ledgestone Lane, Pomona, CA 91767

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Spacious quiet condo near college - Property Id: 213701

Beautiful tri-level condo in the gated community of Cobblestone. It offers 4 bedrooms (title shows 3 bedroom), 2 1/2 bathrooms with total living square footage of 1618. The room in the basement offers lots of opportunities. It can be a den, a entertainment center, or as an extra bedroom. The main floor is bright and airy open concept with granite counter tops in the kitchen. It has 3 nice sized bedrooms upstairs. The community is well maintained and consisted of well landscaped greens, sparkling pool, and playgrounds. The condo is adjacent to Claremont and is just minutes to Fwy 10 and walk distance to restaurant and shopping centers. It will be a pleasure to show this convenient yet quite property.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/213701
Property Id 213701

(RLNE5510565)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1417 Ledgestone Ln have any available units?
1417 Ledgestone Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 1417 Ledgestone Ln have?
Some of 1417 Ledgestone Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1417 Ledgestone Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1417 Ledgestone Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1417 Ledgestone Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1417 Ledgestone Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1417 Ledgestone Ln offer parking?
No, 1417 Ledgestone Ln does not offer parking.
Does 1417 Ledgestone Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1417 Ledgestone Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1417 Ledgestone Ln have a pool?
Yes, 1417 Ledgestone Ln has a pool.
Does 1417 Ledgestone Ln have accessible units?
No, 1417 Ledgestone Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1417 Ledgestone Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1417 Ledgestone Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 1417 Ledgestone Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1417 Ledgestone Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

