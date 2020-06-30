1417 Ledgestone Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities playground pool

Spacious quiet condo near college - Property Id: 213701



Beautiful tri-level condo in the gated community of Cobblestone. It offers 4 bedrooms (title shows 3 bedroom), 2 1/2 bathrooms with total living square footage of 1618. The room in the basement offers lots of opportunities. It can be a den, a entertainment center, or as an extra bedroom. The main floor is bright and airy open concept with granite counter tops in the kitchen. It has 3 nice sized bedrooms upstairs. The community is well maintained and consisted of well landscaped greens, sparkling pool, and playgrounds. The condo is adjacent to Claremont and is just minutes to Fwy 10 and walk distance to restaurant and shopping centers. It will be a pleasure to show this convenient yet quite property.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/213701

