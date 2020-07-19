1406 Girona Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry media room

Brand New Four-bedroom two story home in Pomona - Brand new four-bedroom, 2.5 bathroom located in the City of Pomona. Kitchen appliances include stovetop/oven, dishwasher and microwave. Beautiful granite counter tops. Brand new tile, linoleum wood flooring and plush carpeting. Central air conditioning and heating. Laundry room with washer/dryer hookups. This property is located in the Pomona Unified School District. A short drive to the LA County Fair Grounds, drive-in movie theaters and close to freeways, multiple shopping centers and popular restaurants. Schedule an appointment to view the property today!



Monthly Rent: $2,395.00

Deposit: starts at $ 2,395.00 (varies depending on credit)



Pinnacle International Property Management is the exclusive authorized property management company for this property. We do not collect money before you view the property. Pinnacle IPM is a professional property management company located in Chino, California. For more information please contact the office at (909) 438-1008.



For additional listings, please see our website www.pinnacleipm.com.



