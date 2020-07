1361 GIBBS Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

!!!!!!!!TWO STORY NEWER HOME BUILT IN 2008!!!!!!!!!, CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR DOWNTOWN POMONA, COURT HOUSE, WESTERN UNIVERSITY, HOSPITAL, SHOPS Plus the 10, 60 57 and 71 Fwys...HOME HAS BEEN FRESHLY PAINTED AND IT FEATURES UPGRADED TRAVERTINE FLOOR DOWNSTAIRS IN LIVINGROOM, KITCHEN, DINING AREA, IN MAIN FLOOR THERE IS 1/2 BATH AND LAUNDRY ROOM, BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, BUILT-IN DISHWASHER AND MICROWAVE PLUS STOVE. UPSTAIRS YOU WILL FIND A PRIVATE BALCONY...CARPET IN ALL BEDROOMS. MASTER BEDROOM WITH OWN BATH... 2 ADDITIONAL BEDROOMS AND 1 EXTRA BATH IN THE HALLWAY. CENTRAL A/C AND HEATING. 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE. DO NOT MISS THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME!!!!