Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1340 HILLCREST DR POMONA 91768 (3 BED / 1.5 BATH) - Welcome home to your house on the hill! You will immediately appreciate the unique neighborhood and breathtaking views. Upon entry, you will see beautiful refinished floors and natural light from all the windows. The windows allow you to take advantage of the surrounding views from the font and the back. The living room is spacious with a double sided fireplace. The kitchen has just been renovated with a beautiful subway tile backsplash and quartz counter tops. 3 large bedrooms and a bonus room give this home ample space for the whole family. The sunroom and large patio extend the entire length of the house and will be a great place for entertaining. The home feels quiet, private, almost remote, but is just a quick drive to all the conveniences. Don't wait! This home is everything you've been looking for and more. It is sure to rent quickly!



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Pomona Unified School District

UTILITIES: Tenant Responsible for all utilities

LANDSCAPING: Tenant billed $75 monthly

PET POLICY: Pets may be allowed. Submit photo with application.



