1210 Mindo Dr

$200 MOVE IN SPECIAL!!!



APG Properties (DRE #01525202) is hosting an Open House Friday, February 28th

We will have one of our friendly staff onsite with property information from 6:00pm-7:00pm.

There is no need to call for an appointment or confirm during these times, just come on down!



Brand New Construction -

Raised Foundation

Open Floorplan

Lots of Natural Light

Clean White Design

Tile Flooring

New Stove and Range Hood

Skylight in Kitchen

Central Air Conditioning

Washer / Dryer hookups inside unit

1 space inside gated driveway

Centrally Located



NON-SMOKING UNIT

$1,450 Security Deposit can be paid over 2 months!



This home is generally pet restricted, however there may be exceptions under federal or state law



This Property is offered exclusively by APG Properties DRE #01525202

Equal Opportunity Housing

Please call 657-242-3634 for more details

Check out our website at http://apgproperties.com/find-a-home/



