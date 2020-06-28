All apartments in Pomona
Last updated February 29 2020 at 1:09 PM

1210 Mindo Dr

1210 Mindo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1210 Mindo Drive, Pomona, CA 91767

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
new construction
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
new construction
2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom ALL NEW CONSTRUCTION HOME in Pomona - 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom ALL NEW CONSTRUCTION HOME in Pomona

$200 MOVE IN SPECIAL!!!

APG Properties (DRE #01525202) is hosting an Open House Friday, February 28th
We will have one of our friendly staff onsite with property information from 6:00pm-7:00pm.
There is no need to call for an appointment or confirm during these times, just come on down!

Brand New Construction -
Raised Foundation
Open Floorplan
Lots of Natural Light
Clean White Design
Tile Flooring
New Stove and Range Hood
Skylight in Kitchen
Central Air Conditioning
Washer / Dryer hookups inside unit
1 space inside gated driveway
Centrally Located

NON-SMOKING UNIT
$1,450 Security Deposit can be paid over 2 months!

This home is generally pet restricted, however there may be exceptions under federal or state law

This Property is offered exclusively by APG Properties DRE #01525202
Equal Opportunity Housing
Please call 657-242-3634 for more details
Check out our website at http://apgproperties.com/find-a-home/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5277740)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1210 Mindo Dr have any available units?
1210 Mindo Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 1210 Mindo Dr have?
Some of 1210 Mindo Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1210 Mindo Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1210 Mindo Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1210 Mindo Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1210 Mindo Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1210 Mindo Dr offer parking?
No, 1210 Mindo Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1210 Mindo Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1210 Mindo Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1210 Mindo Dr have a pool?
No, 1210 Mindo Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1210 Mindo Dr have accessible units?
No, 1210 Mindo Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1210 Mindo Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1210 Mindo Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1210 Mindo Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1210 Mindo Dr has units with air conditioning.
