1210 Mindo Dr

Amenities
2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom ALL NEW CONSTRUCTION HOME in Pomona - 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom ALL NEW CONSTRUCTION HOME in Pomona
$200 MOVE IN SPECIAL!!!
APG Properties (DRE #01525202) is hosting an Open House Friday, February 28th
We will have one of our friendly staff onsite with property information from 6:00pm-7:00pm.
There is no need to call for an appointment or confirm during these times, just come on down!
Brand New Construction -
Raised Foundation
Open Floorplan
Lots of Natural Light
Clean White Design
Tile Flooring
New Stove and Range Hood
Skylight in Kitchen
Central Air Conditioning
Washer / Dryer hookups inside unit
1 space inside gated driveway
Centrally Located
NON-SMOKING UNIT
$1,450 Security Deposit can be paid over 2 months!
This home is generally pet restricted, however there may be exceptions under federal or state law
This Property is offered exclusively by APG Properties DRE #01525202
Equal Opportunity Housing
Please call 657-242-3634 for more details
Check out our website at http://apgproperties.com/find-a-home/
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5277740)