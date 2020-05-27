1179 Sheridan Circle

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Perfect Single Family Home - Property Id: 133593



Beautiful 3 bedroom single family home, near elementary and middle school, central air/heating, beautiful landscaping, 2 car garage, tile flooring, near 10 FWY, Laundry area hook ups inside the home, Includes dishwasher, refrigerator, stove, and microwave, monthly landscaping care included...PERFECT family home!

There is a non refundable fee of $45 for the tenant background check. The payment is paid online upon invitation to apply.

Tenant Rental Insurance Required.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/133593

