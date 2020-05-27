All apartments in Pomona
Last updated June 29 2019 at 9:55 AM

1179 Sheridan Circle

1179 Sheridan Cir
Location

1179 Sheridan Cir, Pomona, CA 91767

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Perfect Single Family Home - Property Id: 133593

Beautiful 3 bedroom single family home, near elementary and middle school, central air/heating, beautiful landscaping, 2 car garage, tile flooring, near 10 FWY, Laundry area hook ups inside the home, Includes dishwasher, refrigerator, stove, and microwave, monthly landscaping care included...PERFECT family home!
There is a non refundable fee of $45 for the tenant background check. The payment is paid online upon invitation to apply.
Tenant Rental Insurance Required.
Thank you
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/133593
Property Id 133593

(RLNE4984261)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1179 Sheridan Circle have any available units?
1179 Sheridan Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 1179 Sheridan Circle have?
Some of 1179 Sheridan Circle's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1179 Sheridan Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1179 Sheridan Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1179 Sheridan Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1179 Sheridan Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1179 Sheridan Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1179 Sheridan Circle offers parking.
Does 1179 Sheridan Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1179 Sheridan Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1179 Sheridan Circle have a pool?
No, 1179 Sheridan Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1179 Sheridan Circle have accessible units?
No, 1179 Sheridan Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1179 Sheridan Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1179 Sheridan Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 1179 Sheridan Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1179 Sheridan Circle has units with air conditioning.
