1081 S Reservoir St

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Near Colleges - * Turnkey Condition for Incredible Quite Community Single Family House . Close to Western University, Cal Poly Pomona, Mt Sac College . Built In Year 2008 with Inside 1,731 Sq. ft. Upstairs 4 Bedrooms ( with Carpets) and 2 Baths. Downstairs has an Half Bathroom with Newer Granite Kitchen Counter Top and Stainless Steel Kitchen. Marvelous Large Living Room with Fireplace. Wood Floor Thru out the House Downstairs, New Master Bathroom Cabinets and Shower Tiles, Central AC / Heating System. Attached 2-Car Garage. Solar Water Heater System Built In. Patio with Easy Maintain Backyard. Ready to Move-In. Easy to Access Freeway 60 and 57. Tenant Needs to Pay additional the Monthly HOA $ 163. No Pets, No Smoking.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5074557)