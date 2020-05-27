All apartments in Pomona
Last updated December 20 2019 at 1:16 PM

1081 S Reservoir St

1081 S Reservoir St · No Longer Available
Location

1081 S Reservoir St, Pomona, CA 91766

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Near Colleges - * Turnkey Condition for Incredible Quite Community Single Family House . Close to Western University, Cal Poly Pomona, Mt Sac College . Built In Year 2008 with Inside 1,731 Sq. ft. Upstairs 4 Bedrooms ( with Carpets) and 2 Baths. Downstairs has an Half Bathroom with Newer Granite Kitchen Counter Top and Stainless Steel Kitchen. Marvelous Large Living Room with Fireplace. Wood Floor Thru out the House Downstairs, New Master Bathroom Cabinets and Shower Tiles, Central AC / Heating System. Attached 2-Car Garage. Solar Water Heater System Built In. Patio with Easy Maintain Backyard. Ready to Move-In. Easy to Access Freeway 60 and 57. Tenant Needs to Pay additional the Monthly HOA $ 163. No Pets, No Smoking.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5074557)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1081 S Reservoir St have any available units?
1081 S Reservoir St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 1081 S Reservoir St have?
Some of 1081 S Reservoir St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1081 S Reservoir St currently offering any rent specials?
1081 S Reservoir St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1081 S Reservoir St pet-friendly?
No, 1081 S Reservoir St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 1081 S Reservoir St offer parking?
Yes, 1081 S Reservoir St offers parking.
Does 1081 S Reservoir St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1081 S Reservoir St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1081 S Reservoir St have a pool?
No, 1081 S Reservoir St does not have a pool.
Does 1081 S Reservoir St have accessible units?
No, 1081 S Reservoir St does not have accessible units.
Does 1081 S Reservoir St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1081 S Reservoir St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1081 S Reservoir St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1081 S Reservoir St has units with air conditioning.
