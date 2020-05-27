Rent Calculator
Home
/
Pomona, CA
/
1078 Colmar Street
Last updated July 11 2019 at 9:09 AM
1078 Colmar Street
1078 Colmar Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1078 Colmar Street, Pomona, CA 91767
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
CRMLS# PW19161481
CalBre# 01875140
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1078 Colmar Street have any available units?
1078 Colmar Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pomona, CA
.
Is 1078 Colmar Street currently offering any rent specials?
1078 Colmar Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1078 Colmar Street pet-friendly?
No, 1078 Colmar Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Pomona
.
Does 1078 Colmar Street offer parking?
No, 1078 Colmar Street does not offer parking.
Does 1078 Colmar Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1078 Colmar Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1078 Colmar Street have a pool?
No, 1078 Colmar Street does not have a pool.
Does 1078 Colmar Street have accessible units?
No, 1078 Colmar Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1078 Colmar Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1078 Colmar Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1078 Colmar Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1078 Colmar Street does not have units with air conditioning.
