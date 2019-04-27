8185 Mountain View Drive

Amenities

2Bed/2Bath Condo located in Pleasanton inside highly desirable Canyon Meadows! This corner unit features 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Spacious living room with dining room nook area. Master bedroom features walk in closet and a private balcony. Sit on your balcony and Enjoy the Great views of the hills within the community storage space available inside unit on balcony. Washer and Dryer in unit. One car garage plus one designated parking space. The community features two club houses, small fitness center, basketball court, tennis court and two swimming pools! Great features for entertaining family and friends. Easy access to highways 680, 580 and Bart. Top rated schools in Pleasanton school district, short drive to Stoneridge shopping mall, Kaiser, Whole Foods and Livermore premium outlets! Better than apartment living don’t miss this opportunity to be a part of this great community! Water and Garbage included in rent. Move in Ready! Minimum credit score of 650, must make 3x the rent, dogs are accepted $500 pet deposit plus $50 monthly pet rent. Call Steve for questions, showings, and application. 650.677.6090



