8185 Mountain View Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

8185 Mountain View Drive

8185 Mountain View Circle · (855) 351-0683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8185 Mountain View Circle, Pleasanton, CA 94588

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$2,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
2Bed/2Bath Condo located in Pleasanton inside highly desirable Canyon Meadows! This corner unit features 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Spacious living room with dining room nook area. Master bedroom features walk in closet and a private balcony. Sit on your balcony and Enjoy the Great views of the hills within the community storage space available inside unit on balcony. Washer and Dryer in unit. One car garage plus one designated parking space. The community features two club houses, small fitness center, basketball court, tennis court and two swimming pools! Great features for entertaining family and friends. Easy access to highways 680, 580 and Bart. Top rated schools in Pleasanton school district, short drive to Stoneridge shopping mall, Kaiser, Whole Foods and Livermore premium outlets! Better than apartment living don’t miss this opportunity to be a part of this great community! Water and Garbage included in rent. Move in Ready! Minimum credit score of 650, must make 3x the rent, dogs are accepted $500 pet deposit plus $50 monthly pet rent. Call Steve for questions, showings, and application. 650.677.6090

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/8185-mountain-view-dr-pleasanton-ca-94588-usa/825582ab-0583-4b07-9eb4-8eee8d46c82d

(RLNE5816400)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8185 Mountain View Drive have any available units?
8185 Mountain View Drive has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8185 Mountain View Drive have?
Some of 8185 Mountain View Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8185 Mountain View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8185 Mountain View Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8185 Mountain View Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8185 Mountain View Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8185 Mountain View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8185 Mountain View Drive does offer parking.
Does 8185 Mountain View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8185 Mountain View Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8185 Mountain View Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8185 Mountain View Drive has a pool.
Does 8185 Mountain View Drive have accessible units?
No, 8185 Mountain View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8185 Mountain View Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8185 Mountain View Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8185 Mountain View Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8185 Mountain View Drive has units with air conditioning.
